Talladega County boys tourney: Sylacauga, Munford advance

WINTERBORO — Some teams can shoot it, and some teams can’t.
The Sylacauga High boys are one of the basketball teams that can bury the ball at a blistering pace. It’s in their blood, and more times than not, the ball is in the net.
So, the Aggies say, and so they play.
Sylacauga High had another one of those memorable games on Tuesday night as they stroked the ball for 10 baskets from 3-point range. And yes, the Aggies won with flare and long-range jumpers as they battered the Munford High boys 61-45 in the Talladega County large schools boys basketball tournament.
“We asserted ourself," Sylacauga High senior forward Grant Hickey said. "We hit our shots. We got our rebounds, and we stopped passing the ball a million times.”
Munford's Demetrius Norwood goes up to the basket defended by Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain.
Photos: Sylacauga vs. Munford boys, Talladega County tournament
Scenes from Sylacauga vs. Munford basketball action in the Talladega County large schools boys basketball tournament at Winterboro High School.
Munford's Demetrius Norwood goes up to the basket defended by Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain.
Sylacauga Boys Basketball Head Coach William Fullington instructs his team during a timeout.
Munford's Bj Anderson goes up to the basket defended by Sylacauga's Conner Twymon.
Munford's Javion White goes up to the basket defended by Sylacauga's Revish Bardwell.
Munford's Bj Anderson drives inside defended by Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain.
Munford's Sylvester Smith goes up to the basket amid heavy defense by Sylacauga's Jordan Roberson and Quindavius Swain.
Munford's Javion White goes up to the basket defended by Sylacauga's Conner Twymon.
Sylacauga's Jay Campbell looks towards the basket defended by Munford's Sylvester Smith.
Sylacauga's Cj Franklin weaves inside towards the basket defended by Munford's Bj Anderson.
Sylacauga's Jamarion Smith goes up to the basket defended by Munford's Bj Anderson.
Sylacauga's Jay Campbell shoots a three pointer.
He had one of those sweet and true 3-pointers at the 6:40 mark of the third period. Hickey’s jump shot gave the Aggies a 28-20 advantage.
Hickey also got all plugged in for a slam dunk early in the second half. And the Sylacauga High boys got plenty of breathing room in the third quarter as they went on a 27-15 run.
And along the way, Sylacauga High spread its lead to 50-34.
That included two more 3-pointers, one each from Aggie junior guard Connor Twymon and sophomore Ayden Crowe. On the night, Crowe swished through four 3-pointers.
The Aggie boys could not miss in the second half.
“We were selling out for the team," Sylacauga head coach William Fullington said. "We played with energy and effort, and we played fast.”
The Aggies (13-10) went to the hoop with 12 points from Crowe, nine points from Hickey and eight points from senior guard Jay Campbell. Munford High occasionally found its range, too, with eight points from Demetrius Norwood, nine points from junior guard Alex Petty and nine points from freshman B.J. Anderson.
The Lions (5-11) also got eight points from senior forward Javion White.
Childersburg boys 72, Talladega County Central 29: The Childersburg High Tigers were finding the bottom of the net, too, with a drubbing of Talladega County Central on Tuesday night in the Talladega County small schools boys basketball tournament.
Childersburg ran its record to 15-2 with the blowout masterpiece.
“We played hard and defended the ball. We like to get out and go,” said Johnny Johnson, the Tigers’ boys head basketball coach.
Childersburg High went on a 25-4 run in the second quarter. And CHS came back with a 13-2 spurt in the third period.
Talladega County Central's Jhovi Cole aims a three pointer as it is contested by Childersburg's Isaac Marbury.