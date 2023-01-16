Talladega County boys tourney: B.B. Comer wins a tight one; TCC advances

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
WINTERBORO — Just in case anybody was watching — and they were — the B.B. Comer boys decided to play some sticky fourth-quarter defense.
It made all the difference in the basketball game, too. The Tigers got down and physical to the utmost degree in their 67-63 verdict over Winterboro High’s boys on Monday night in the first round of the Talladega County small schools boys basketball tournament.
“We played with a lot of effort and a sound defense. We made our free throws,” said Marcus Herbert, the head coach of the B.B. Comer boys (10-4).
The Tigers led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter. But Comer had to hold on against a determined Winterboro team.
1 of 14
Fayetteville's Zeke Deloach launches a jumper over Talladega County Central's Patrick Dosius.
Photos: Fayetteville vs. TCCHS - Talladega County Basketball Tournament
Scenes from Fayetteville vs. Talladega County Central boy's basketball action in the Talladega County Basketball Tournament hosted by Winterboro High School.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Lawson Green releases a three over Talladega County Central's Javari Mckenzie.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Atticus Jacks drives the baseline against Talladega County Central's Jamier Duncan.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Coy Hightower drives to the basket.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Marlon Cook releases a three pointer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Marlon Cook drives inside then floats a shot.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Patrick Dosius splits the Fayetteville defense.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Jamier Duncan shoots a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Sammy Cannon aims a three pointer.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Jhovi Cole drives the baseline inside.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Javari Mckenzie looks for an open teammate.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Talladega County Central's Thomas Gooden looks for room on the court.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Marlon Cook drives inside then floats a shot.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Fayetteville's Zeke Deloach breaks down the court and puts in a layup.
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home
Coach Blake Hanson’s Bulldogs got off the deck and rallied behind a 3-pointer from junior guard Brandon Hunter and a barrage of field goals from senior guard Kaleb Merritt. He dropped in 15 points in the tournament contest.
But junior forward Chris Wilson of B.B. Comer barged through for a layup with 59 seconds left in the third period to give the Tigers a 55-41 advantage. The game then got close and harrowing in the fourth period.
The Tigers needed some layups from senior strongman Zach Carpenter in the final 3:32 to wrap up the county tournament win. Carpenter scored his final bucket with 44 seconds remaining, but he also bagged a free throw with 16.1 seconds left.
Carpenter finished with eight points, while Tiger teammates Kamore Harris and Chris Wilson knocked down 20 and 15 points. Junior guard Brandon Hunter of Winterboro led the Bulldogs with 23 points.
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53: In another small schools boys matchup in the county basketball tournament, Talladega County Central protected an eight-point lead for a win over the Fayetteville Wolves on Monday night.
“We got some key rebounds, and we made some shots. This was the best that we’ve ever shot free throws,” Talladega County Central head coach Acardia Garrett said.
The Tigers (7-10) also got some nifty hoops in the final 2:39 from Jhovi Cole, Patrick Dosius and freshman guard Thomas Gooden.
Three players from TCC chalked up double-figure games with 15 points from Dosius, 14 points from Cole and 10 points from 6-foot-2 junior forward Jamier Duncan.
The Fayetteville Wolves (8-10) took the game down to the wire with some sterling play from Coy Hightower, senior forward Lawson Green and senior guard Zeke Deloach.
Tournament scores, schedule
Jan. 16, Monday
Small schools girls
Talladega County Central 69, Fayetteville 32
Winterboro 69, B.B. Comer 32
Small school boys
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53
B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63
Jan. 17, Tuesday
Small school girls
Talladega County Central vs. Childersburg, 4:30 p.m.