Talladega County boys tourney: B.B. Comer wins a tight one; TCC advances

fayetteville v tcchs boys basketball 007 tw.jpg

Talladega County Central's Patrick Dosius splits the Fayetteville defense.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Just in case anybody was watching — and they were — the B.B. Comer boys decided to play some sticky fourth-quarter defense.

It made all the difference in the basketball game, too. The Tigers got down and physical to the utmost degree in their 67-63 verdict over Winterboro High’s boys on Monday night in the first round of the Talladega County small schools boys basketball tournament.

