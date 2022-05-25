Talladega County BOE recognizes scholar athletes of the year

The Talladega County Board of Education honored the 2022 scholar athletes of the year during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.
Every year, the system honors a male and a female senior from each of the seven high schools.
This year’s honorees were Tamia Hancock and Skyler Rice from Childersburg, Bradyn White and Hayden Danford from B.B. Comer Memorial High School, Lexi Adair and Evan Baker from Fayetteville High, Addison Woodruff and Jack Poarch from Lincoln High, Mekiah Mosley and Conner Morgan from Munford, Amiya Sillmon and Cameron Swain from Talladega County Central and Tra’Nyia Chatman and Devon Jones at Winterboro.
During the same meeting, the board also approved a low bid of $59,300 from Alabama Roofing and Sheet Metal of Anniston for a partial roof replacement on the Talladega County Head Start building on Stemley Road. The bid was approved by a vote of 4-0. Board member John Ponder was not present at the meeting.
Also Monday, the board:
—Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey announce that graduation would be Thursday, with possible alternate locations announced if the weather made it necessary.
—Approved the first budget amendment of the year.
—Accepted the resignations of Jennifer Dobbins (pre-k at Lincoln Elementary), Sharon Fadule (TEAMS science teacher at B.B. Comer Elementary), Griffin Harris (English at Childersburg Middle), Ashley Hester (first grade at Stemley Elementary), Matthew Johns (IT support), Allie Marques (special education at Comer Elementary), Dawn McCary (science at TCCHS), Shelby Reynolds (TEAMS science at Lincoln High), Kathryne Shoop (science at Munford High), Heather Studdard (math at Drew Middle) and Kevin Studdard (English at Winterboro).
—Accepted the retirement of Mary Ann Fant, school secretary at Childersburg Elementary.
—Hired Becca Feazell (science at Lincoln High), Blake Hanson (physical education at Sycamore/Winterboro), John Hill (special ed at Drew Middle), Timothy Hobgood (special ed at Lincoln High), Amanda Shaye Needham (art at Sycamore/Winterboro), Eric Rause (custodian at Lincoln Elementary), Lawrence Shearer ((science at Childersburg Middle), Sky Victorino (first grade at Munford Elementary), Romona Vise (Munford High Child Nutrition Program assistant) and Kara West (first grade at Stemley).
—Rehired Anna Brooke Sparks as counselor at Winterboro.
—Transferred Tasha Henderson (from special ed/bus assistant at Stemley to special ed assistant at Munford High), Jordan Higgenbotham (from special ed assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary to special ed teacher at the same school) Alisha King (technology integration specialist at Childersburg Elementary to the same position, half at Childersburg Elementary and half at Sycamore Elementary), Shelley King (CNP assistant at Stemley Road to the same position at Lincoln High), Tanner McBurnnett (SOAR teach at Winterboro to science teacher at TCCHS), Jessica Pearson (fourth grade at Munford to ARI reading coach at Stemley), Kelley Pearson (Watwood library media specialist, to half in her current position, half technology integration specialist at the same school), Beto Romero (custodian at Watwood to custodian at Fayetteville), Dr. Debra Smith (assistant principal at Stemley to principal at Munford Elementary), Dr. Scarlett Thomas (Munford Elementary principal to Sycamore Elementary principal), Jamie Thompson (CNP assistant at Munford High to CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary) and Jamie Watts (from sixth grade at Munford Middle to technology integration specialist at Stemley).
—Approved leaves of absence for Jasmine Blizzard (third grade at Stemley) and Griffin Lane (Drew Middle library media specialist).
—Announced Childersburg Middle bus driver Deborah Hall was returning from leave.
—Approved two out of state field trips, one for three Childersburg High students to Nashville, one for a Fayetteville student to Chicago.
—Announced that their next meetings would be June 3 at 10 a.m. and June 27 at 4 p.m.