Talladega comes up short in region championship

Tallaedga's Trinity Webb was named to the all tournament team in the 5A SE Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

MONTGOMERY — Talladega’s season ended Wednesday morning with a 39-29 loss to Charles Henderson in the Class 5A Southeastern Region Finals inside Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.

Talladega sophomore Trinity Webb scored a game-high 20 points, hauled in nine rebounds, blocked two shots and recorded two steals to earn a place on the All-Tournament team.

Talladega point guard Houston Goins knocked down the first of two free throw attempts with 2:06 remaining then the Tigers rebounded the ball and got it to Webb who drained an open 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four points with 1:55 remaining. 

Talladega quickly forced a turnover, but Goins was charged with an offensive foul, her fifth, underneath the basket. Webb appeared to get a steal on the very next play, but was instead whistled for a foul which sent Charles Henderson’s Makayla Hobdy to the line where she sank both free throw attempts with 1:26 remaining.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep

