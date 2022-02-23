Talladega comes up short in region championship

MONTGOMERY — Talladega’s season ended Wednesday morning with a 39-29 loss to Charles Henderson in the Class 5A Southeastern Region Finals inside Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
Talladega sophomore Trinity Webb scored a game-high 20 points, hauled in nine rebounds, blocked two shots and recorded two steals to earn a place on the All-Tournament team.
Talladega point guard Houston Goins knocked down the first of two free throw attempts with 2:06 remaining then the Tigers rebounded the ball and got it to Webb who drained an open 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four points with 1:55 remaining.
Talladega quickly forced a turnover, but Goins was charged with an offensive foul, her fifth, underneath the basket. Webb appeared to get a steal on the very next play, but was instead whistled for a foul which sent Charles Henderson’s Makayla Hobdy to the line where she sank both free throw attempts with 1:26 remaining.
This story will be updated.*