Talladega College uses late run to eliminate Washington Adventist

The Talladega College men’s basketball team used a late run to defeat Washington Adventist 79-70 in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Friday.
Even though Talladega College head coach Wright is elated that his team is moving on, he wasn’t pleased with how they played on Friday.
“I‘m glad that we found a way to win,” Wright said. “Credit to Washington Adventist, he (Jerry McFarland) does a good job and they have good players. For us to host the national tournament is a big advantage. I thought we came out very flat and we played very soft. Thankfully, we won the game. It’s fun we watched Survive and Advance the other day and that’s what we did today. I need about two gallons of bleach for my eyes after watching this for 40 minutes.”
The Tornadoes (28-5) will take on Cumberland in the Round of 32 today at 5 p.m. Cumberland defeated West Virginia Tech 79-65.
Washington Adventist trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but they were able to fight their way back into the game in the second half. The Shock used a 12-3 run to take 64-62 with 4:50 left in the game.
TC however responded with a 17-6 run to close out the game.
After not playing with much energy for most of the game TC was able to string together stops on defense in the final minutes of the game.
Cam Potts ignited the run as he scored four points in a row to give the Tornadoes a 66-64 lead.
TC picked up their intensity on defense as they were able to force a shot clock violation.
Getting a shot clock violation seemed to get the Tornadoes going. On the Shock’s ensuing trip down the court, TC forced a turnover which led to a transition 3-pointer by sharpshooter Edwin Louis to increase the score to 69-64.
“Coach has been telling me that I had to bring some energy,” Louis said. We had a good stop, we had a good run. It was the best time to knock down a shot because I have been shooting all year. I just took the shot. I had the (fortitude) to take the shot.”
Darryl Baker was able to increase the lead to 71-64 on a reverse layup with 1:47 left in the game. The Tornadoes used a four-point possession to increase the lead to 75-66. A Washington Adventist player was whistled for a technical foul after saying something to the official after being charged with a foul. Baker and Louis drained all four attempts.
Washington Adventist was able to cut the lead to 75-70, but Potts and Markel Williams sealed the victory for the Tornadoes as they drained four free throws to end the game.
What to know
--Potts came up huge for the Tornadoes as he finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Potts did most of his damage at the charity stripe as he went 10-for-10 from the line.
—Baker led the way for TC with 21 points and seven rebounds. Baker went 7-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Jervay Green added 11 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Tornadoes.
—Dwayne Gardner led the Shock with 19 points and eight rebounds. Devon Flowers scored 17 points and five rebounds. Mastadi Pitts scored 16 points and five rebounds.
Who said
—Potts on the late run: “I’m a senior, this is my last year and I don’t want to go out like that. I had to dig deep. The other guys weren’t getting it done so somebody had to step up so why not me. As a point guard, I lead this team and hopefully, I can lead this team to the national championship.”
—Wright on trying to get over the second-round hump: “It’s not something that we talked about with our team a lot but from a coaching staff that has definitely been on the back of our minds. I have been here four years and we have been one of the top 10 teams in the country the last three years but we haven’t gotten past the second round. For us, we are obviously going to give a lot better effort than we had (Friday). We have won 22 out of our last 23 at home. If we can’t find a way to win we don’t deserve to advance.”