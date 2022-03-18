Talladega College turns to sophomore ahead of uncertain future

The future captain for Talladega College, sophomore Kam Shelley, didn't waste any time stepping into a leadership role. Although that likely wasn't her intent when she stepped into the weight room less than 48 hours after Talladega's season-ending loss to Central Methodist in the second round of the NAIA national tournament last week.
"It creates the culture for the new group that comes in, and I'm very excited for her," Talladega College coach Kevin Herod said. "I'm very excited to see how she continues to progress."
Shelley finished as the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points despite facing double teams for most of the year. Shelley was the only true deep threat on the team, converting 45 of 175 3-point attempts.
The rest of the team combined to knock down 68 of 255 shots behind the arc, with no single player converting more than 20. Herod said adding other weapons on the perimeter is a top priority for next season.
"We just picked up two kids that will be signing March 21st who will definitely help our 3-point perimeter shooting," Herod said. "They are not the only ones. There are a few others that will be signing soon."
So help appears to be on the way, which is a good thing because the Tornadoes (21-12, 10-7 Southern States Athletic Conference) will look much different next season. The team says goodbye to a seven-person senior class that includes leading scorer and rebounder Sydni Tears who averaged 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Tears' story is even memorable for the coach, considering she could not return to the Tornadoes as a sophomore due to academic issues.
"I just love the fact, how responsible she's been this year," Herod said. "Really she's not the same person she was when she was a freshman. She is totally a different person. Really focused, is looking to continue to play this game on a professional level, and she may have a shot."
Other departing seniors include X-factor Kendall Weary, who most notably saved the team's national tournament chances with a buzzer-beater in the first game of the conference tournament.
Talladega will also say goodbye to captain Monet Brown, and Herod said its possible co-captain Tierra Tullis decides to step away from the team to pursue other opportunities as well.
"I think they did a great job, to be honest," Herod said. "I think if Tierra and Monet Brown weren't our point guards this year, we would not have eclipsed the 21 wins. For me, even though in my eyes, we didn't have a great season, but I think it was a solid season. A season of learning, and they really helped us get there."
Other players will also have decisions to make in the weeks to come. In fact, Herod said the only player he's confident would return alongside Shelley is junior Anyia Pride, who transferred in for the second semester. Despite the late start, Pride scored 9.6 points and hauled in 4.5 rebounds per game.
"I think without having that inside presence, we wouldn't have gotten that 21 wins either," Herod said. "We were really hurting for someone that could be physical and aggressive in the paint, and so when she came in she provided a massive spark for us."
As many as seven players spent almost the entire second semester struggling with lingering effects from COVID-19. Still, Herod was proud of the effort he saw from his team late in the year, most notably in the run to the conference finals and in the 73-70 win over Providence in the first round of the national tournament. However, the Tornadoes coach felt his team ultimately failed to live up to its potential this season.
"You saw what our team really could have been all year," Herod said of the Providence win. "But because of I just think, we weren't a very mature team this year, and it showed going into the second game. You saw the best and worst of us in a weekend."
Herod said the team dealt with a lack of chemistry impacted in part by a roster dominated by five freshmen and seven seniors with only Shelley and three juniors to bridge the gap.
"It is two different perspectives, and that is a challenge in itself," Herod said.
Ensuring the entire team is able to come together more cohesively despite some of those differences will prove critical next season when the Tornadoes welcome in what could be a large number of new faces.
That's one reason the coach is so excited to see how Shelley continues to grow on and off the court during the next six months.
"I'm confident that Kameron is ready to take on that leadership role and help with the culture," Herod said. "Bringing the culture tight, bringing it back to where it is a family-oriented team. It takes time to bring people together."