Talladega College to welcome limited crowds back

On Wednesday Talladega College announced it would allow a limited number of fans to return to home games for the first time in 2022.
"Man, for us it is huge,” Talladega College men’s coach Chris Wright said on Friday. “I feel like we have a great home-court advantage. … Because covid was kinda at its peak, we haven't had fans. So to be able to have fans during this stretch. I think it is going to revitalize our guys and really bring them some extra energy. So we are excited."
Although the gym has room for upwards of 2,000 fans, the school will limit attendance to 500 for the time being. Talladega College athletics director Kevin Herod said it’s possible that number could increase in the coming weeks.
"We look at the first one on Monday, if that one is looking good we will continue to extend it. … We just want to make sure we keep the student athletes and the students here on campus safe,” Herod said. “That is it. That is the No. 1 priority."
The Talladega College women (14-7) will be the first to welcome fans back inside on Monday when they face William Carey at 5:30 p.m. Then the men, currently ranked second overall in the NAIA with a 20-2 record, will face William Carey at 7:30.
Herod said both the decision to close the gym and reopen it was made based by the school’s administration after COVID-19 cases first rose abruptly over the holidays before starting to dip in recent weeks.
"I just think sometimes we take it for granted,” Herod said. “I think not having fans, going through this whole pandemic. … we've never ever not had fans (before this). Not having it and now we are getting it back truly is what college athletics is to me.”