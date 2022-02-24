Talladega College to host national tournament games

Talladega College’s first postseason basketball game didn’t begin until Thursday night, but athletics director Kevin Herod couldn’t help but feel like he was celebrating the first win of the postseason on Thursday morning.
That’s when Herod received notice from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) that Talladega would serve as one of 16 host sites for the opening round of the men’s national tournament.
“This is the greatest single moment for athletics, I can’t even like, I am really excited,” Herod said. “Because what that is going to do, that is not just great for the school. It is great for the city, it is great for the students, it is great for the community. It can bring in an influx of money. Just another extra added revenue stream for everyone included, and I think that is a win-win for all of us.”
Of course, there’s also a competitive advantage that comes with hosting. In the final NAIA men's coaches poll, Talladega (25-4) ranked fifth overall. So the Tornadoes were already guaranteed to play in the national tournament. Now they will get the chance to play up to two games at home on March 11-12.
“It is huge,” Talladega coach Chris Wright said. “I mean, we had a 21-home game win streak until Loyola snapped that on Sunday, so we don’t lose too much at home. So I feel like, from a competitive standpoint, it is a big advantage. You feel like, playing anyone in the country at home, you have a great chance to win two games and advance to the Sweet Sixteen in Kansas City.”
The Tornadoes finished the season 12-1 at home with Sunday’s 77-71 loss to No. 2 Loyola the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record.
“We had a really good crowd against Loyola on Sunday, so being able to come back and have our seniors get to play two home games and … I think it is just great for the student body as well,” Wright said. “To come out and be a part of postseason play. That is something that doesn’t happen a lot.”
It’s worth noting that Talladega took Loyola to overtime when the two teams faced off on the road earlier this season, so the Tornadoes have legitimate national title aspirations. It certainly can’t hurt their chances to play in front of a friendly crowd.
Talladega students missed the chance to attend home games for the month of January this year and all of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 protocols. This could be a nice reward for them. Herod also views it as a good way to introduce newer students to the program since many haven't attended much or at all due to the pandemic.
“I think this is a great way to literally awaken … it is a really nice kickoff start to really bringing fans back to sporting events, and this is a great way to start it off for us,” Herod said.
While the women, which Herod coaches, won’t be able to play at home if they earn an invitation to the national tournament, he still believes they will benefit from the campus's exposure.
“It will be the first time that you’re going to have teams from all over the country,” Herod said. “We will be nationally recognized. We will have people on campus that have never been to an HBCU before. That is huge. I can’t even tell you how huge that is, and the fact that it will be on Talladega College campus that is not only for athletics, but that is for the college itself. And again, the city itself as well.
“Again, we just couldn’t be more (excited), people just don’t realize how big of a deal it is, but they will see.”