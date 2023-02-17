Talladega College tabs Spurgeon as volleyball coach

TALLADEGA — She is a mover and a shaker.
TALLADEGA — She is a mover and a shaker.
Lashaunda Spurgeon is also the new head volleyball coach at Talladega College. Spurgeon brings experience and a winning brand of volleyball to the Tornadoes' program.
She has been a college volleyball coach for nine years. Spurgeon has coaching experience in NCAA Division II, the NAIA and junior college.
The new Talladega College mentor is the past coach of the year in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. That was during Spurgeon’s winning volleyball run at Dillard University in New Orleans.
Spurgeon led the Bleu Devils (no typo) to regular season conference championships in back-to-back years in 2021-22. During her tenure at Dilliard, Spurgeon and the Bleu Devils won 59 matches.
The coach knows how to tutor players, win matches and smell the roses along the way. All of that is what Talladega College volleyball is looking forward to with Spurgeon.
“Head coach Spurgeon brings to Talladega an impressive skill set and a proven ability to successfully recruit, evaluate, motivate and train high caliber student/athletes,” Talladega College vice president and athletics director Michael Grant said. “She is a results-driven coach dedicated to building focused, high-achieving teams through goal-oriented training and mentorship.”
Spurgeon has a career coaching record of 81-55, winning at every level in which she has coached. She is a volleyball go-getter with patience, personality and ingenious formations.
Her coaching stops have also included Vernon College in Texas and Fayetteville State in North Carolina. Spurgeon led Vernon to 16 wins in her first season there as head coach at the junior college.
Vernon College also finished fourth under Spurgeon at the region volleyball tournament. And at Fayetteville State as an assistant coach, Spurgeon contributed to an NCAA Division II conference championship.
The coach holds two college degrees from Southeastern Oklahoma State and Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.
Spurgeon is a former college volleyball and track and field star. And she is now a standout in the coaching arena.
Talladega College is banking on that.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.
