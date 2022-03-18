Talladega College shuts down Jamestown to advance to the Elite 8

Talladega College men’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Jamestown 67-56 on Friday in the Round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
With the win, the Tornadoes (30-5) advance to the Elite 8 where they will take on Concordia (Nebraska) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Concordia defeated IU Kokomo 75-65 on Friday night.
For Talladega College head coach Chris Wright this is his first win in the national tournament as Talladega College’s head coach. It’s also the Tornadoes’ first time making it to the Elite 8 since 2015.
“I feel like there is not a monkey off of our back but a 1,000-pound gorilla just hopped off,” Wright said. “This is our first game to win in Kansas City, so it’s really big for our program. I’m thrilled for our guys for their toughness, how hard they have worked this year and their unselfishness to see them pull out a game that came down to who was the tougher team. Our guys got it done. It was great to see them smile and dance after the game.”
The Tornadoes showed why they are one of the best defensive teams in the nation on Friday. TC held the Jimmies to 37 percent from the field. The Tornadoes did a good job of not allowing Jamestown’s guard from getting going from behind the arc as they went 4-21.
“Mason Walter averages 25 points and 13 rebounds per game,” Wright said. “He’s a legitimate high major player. We weren’t going to double him because they have three guards around him that can really shoot it. I told our guys if we couldn’t stop him that we were just going to lose the game because we weren’t going to let their guards get catch and shoot 3’s. When those guys get going along with Walters they are really hard to beat. Our big (men) took the challenge and we made him (Walters)shoot 7-for-16 from the field and made him really uncomfortable. We were able to really contain their guards. They averaged 38 points per game coming in and we held them to a combined 20 points. That was really the difference in the game. I was proud of the pressure that we put on them and we made the uncomfortable all night.”
The Tornadoes took a 26-25 lead at halftime off a 3-pointer just inside midcourt by Markel Williams at the buzzer. They were able to feed off the shot as they were able to build an eight-point lead early in the second half. Jamestown fought their way back into the game to cut the lead to 41-38 with 8:40 left in the game but that’s as close as they would get.
TC responded with an 11-3 run to increase the lead to 52-41. Six of the points during the run came off of layups off Jamestown turnovers.
What to know
—Cam Potts led the way for the Tornadoes with a season-high 21 points. Potts was forced to be a scorer on Friday, especially in the first half when Baker went to the bench with two fouls. Potts scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half.
—Baker got off to a slow start but he was able to come through late for the Tornadoes. The senior guard scored 13 points including 11 points in the second half. Baker sealed the win for TC as he went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line late in the game.
—TC’s Amir Yusuf scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Yusuf provided a spark for the Tornadoes as he scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
— TC shot 40 percent from the field. They shot 31 percent from behind the arc. The Tornadoes went 17-23 from the free-throw line.
—Mason Walters led Jamestown with 17 points, seven rebounds. Will Cordes scored 11 points for the Jimmies.
Who said:
—Wright on the performance of point guard Potts:
“ He dominated the game. His favorite point guard is Chris Paul. I joked with him after the game, I told him that was very Chris Paul-like for him to go have 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Their point guard is really good and he (Potts) held him to two points tonight. I can’t say enough about Cam Potts and his toughness.”
—Wright on the play of Yusuf:
“He was a stud tonight. He had 12 points and nine rebounds. The school that we beat out for him is Saint Peters which beat Kentucky (Thursday) night. That was one of his final two (schools) when we got him two years ago. He has had an up and down year. He has been battling some injuries. He really dominated the second half. I was thrilled with how hard he played. He played really good defensively; he was just a presence in the paint all night.”
Up next
TC will play the winner of Concordia in the Elite 8 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.