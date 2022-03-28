Talladega College sets celebration to honor NAIA runner-up team

TALLADEGA — Talladega College will honor its NAIA men's basketball tournament runner-up squad with an on-campus celebration Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center.
The Tornadoes became the first historical black college or university to advance to the NAIA men's basketball finals since 1987. Talladega faced Loyola University-New Orleans in the championship game in Kansas City, Mo.
"It's an exciting time for Talladega College athletics," Talladega athletics director Kevin Herod said. "We are extremely proud of our men's program and our head coach, Chris Wright. It was a historical event that we all should be proud of. Our student-athletes are proud of our great institution, and we look forward to more success in the near future."
Talladega finished its historic season with a 32-6 record. Before the NAIA tournament, the Tornadoes were 12-1 in non-conference action and 15-3 in the Southern States Athletic Conference to finish runner-up to Loyola in the SSAC regular season. They went on to finish runner-up to the Wolfpack again in the SSAC Championship game.
Talladega, ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation entering February, finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the NAIA and was an NAIA Opening Round host site for the first time in program history. Talladega swept the NAIA Opening Round with wins over Washington Adventist University 79-70 and Cumberland University (Tenn.) 67-49 to advance to the NAIA round of 16. In Kansas City, Talladega defeated Jamestown (N.D.) 67-56 to become the first HBCU to reach the national quarterfinals since the 2015 Talladega team. The Tornadoes then defeated Concordia (Neb.) 77-69 in the quarterfinals and knocked Mid-South Conference regular-season champion Thomas More University 78-77 in overtime in the semifinals to reach the championship game.
Highlights included a 21-game home win streak, Talladega head coach Chris Wright's 200th career win, and several SSAC and NAIA individual honors. Darryl Baker led the Tornadoes with 17.6 points a game on 48 percent shooting, was named the NAIA Tournament Hustle Award recipient, an NAIA all-tournament selection, All-SSAC first team, and was on the Bevo Francis Top 50 Watch List. Cam Potts was also a first-team All-SSAC selection, while Jervay Green was named the All-SSAC second team and made the NAIA all-tournament team. Edwin Louis was named the SSAC Sixth Man of the Year.
"These guys did everything that I asked of them," Wright said. "They are good people, and they love each other; they are unselfish. They represent themselves well on and off the court. For an HBCU to make a national championship game is very special. We realized we weren't just playing for Talladega College but for HBCUs across the country. I could not be prouder of our players and staff."