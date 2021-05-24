Talladega College set to lay turf for multi-purpose field on campus

Talladega College was set to begin laying synthetic turf today for a multi-purpose field on campus.
According to a news release from the school, the Talladega College Board of Trustees granted Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins approval to develop a stadium-sized, enclosed multi-purpose field, which will be used for band practice, soccer practice and matches, diverse student events, youth soccer, and other activities.
The field will be located behind the college's new residence hall and the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center. Lighting and fencing will also be added.
“This is a continuation of the transformation of Talladega College,” Hawkins said in a news release. “We recently opened three new facilities, upgraded buildings campus wide, launched a new graduate program, earned impressive regional and national rankings, and celebrated record-breaking enrollment increases.
“Community members who have driven by campus over the past two-and-a-half years have marveled at how vibrant and attractive the area has become. Adding a state-of-the-art, stadium-sized field will further enhance the campus and elevate the student experience. This will be an asset for the college and the entire community.”