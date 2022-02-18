Talladega College senior overcomes academic struggles, dominates second stint with Tornadoes

TALLADEGA — To say Sydni Tears was scared to talk with her mom during the spring of 2017 was an understatement.
She was supposed to buckle down on her studies at Talladega College. Instead, she left her second college in less than a year because of academic issues.
“She is pissed at this point,” Tears said. “‘Like what are you doing? This is No. 2. After No. 2 come 3.’ She really gave me a reality check like, ‘It is either this or you’re going to go home and get a regular job. Which one do you want to do?’ That kind of hit me like I’m not doing that. I don’t want to work a 9-to-5.”
Age, and more than a little tragedy, propelled Tears to solve her problems in the classroom long before her return to the Tornadoes in the offseason, something that wouldn’t be possible if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t given every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility.
With her grades no longer an issue, Tears emerged as a dominant force on the basketball court, where she leads Talladega in both points (14.4) and rebounds (7.2) a game. She’s also second on the team in steals per game, averaging two per contest.
“She is unguardable, to be honest,” Talladega College coach Kevin Herod said. “The only one that can guard her is herself. I would say she is her own worst enemy. … She can get to the basket against anybody. In transition, she is one of the best I’ve seen in transition.”
Her own worst enemy
Tears' college career started at Virginia Union, an NCAA Division II university that went 28-3 and fell one shot short of the Final Four in 2016.
Tears was determined to prove she could contribute early, much to the detriment of her grades in the classroom. Juggling workouts, classes, multiple practices a day and recovery treatments all became too much for her.
So after a conversation with her mom, she realized transferring to a smaller college for the second semester was her best path forward.
“It was a hard pill to swallow,” Tears said.
Tears was designated to redshirt when she arrived in Talladega in the spring. With no chance at playing time, she gravitated towards the social scene.
“She was trying to juggle all at once,” Talladega College assistant coach Mercedes Gillon-Gantt said. “You either got to pick one side or the other. You’re either going to be a student-athlete or you just end up not being on the team and that was just the harsh reality at that time, and you know she kind of shot herself in the foot with that one.”
Gillon-Gant was a player on the team back then who the coaches paired up with Tears to serve as a sort of mentor. Gillon-Gant brought her own GPA up from a 0.59 to a 3.4 previously, but her advice fell on deaf ears as Gillon-Gant often went to bed long before her new roommate ever made it back to their room.
Late nights turned into skipped classes and late assignments until the writing on the wall was eventually clear, and Herod felt forced to tell Tears she would not be welcome back until her grades improved.
“She did the freshman thing, she wilded out,” said her mother, Patrice Tears-Lipscomb. “She wasn’t used to the freedom. … She partied, she didn’t go to class. She thought it was like high school, she could just make it up and not realizing you have research papers you have to do. In order to maintain the scholarship, you have to maintain a certain gpa. She just went down there and lost her dog-gone mind, honestly."
Even though he couldn’t allow her to remain on the team, Herod remembers feeling concern for Tears’ future. He’d seen plenty of student-athletes fail to recover from similar rocky starts.
“Student-athletes immediately start thinking about playing time, well I am out, sometimes depression might set in. … I won’t say more than half, but a lot they tend to not be who they thought they were going to be from an athletic standpoint,” Herod said.
Rock bottom
After she left Talladega, Tears found herself back to square one when she returned home to Chicago for the summer.
“Growing up in Chicago, things you hear are real,” Tears-Lipscomb said. “It is not made up.”
Tears told her mother she would make changes in her life to get back on track, but before she could make good on that promise, she watched three different friends get put in the ground, each dead long before their time.
“So at that point, I’m just like I can’t stay here,” Tears said. “I can’t be a statistic of my environment. That really gave me the extra push like I got to get up out of here, I got to make it.”
Basketball remained her best way out, but Tears was beginning to realize that she’d never flourish on the court if her grades kept her from playing.
“Them deaths really woke me up,” she said. “Because at that time, you know I wasn’t taking school serious. So am I going to take it serious or am I going to stay here and probably be dead or something.”
She wasn’t the only one that got a wake-up call that summer. Tears-Lipscomb had comforted enough of her own friends that had celebrated a college acceptance letter only to mourn later as their children died at home during breaks from school.
“Hanging out at the wrong place, wrong time, and I did not want that to happen to them (my kids). … I had seen one too many kids be buried too early before their time,” Tears-Lipscomb said.
She wasn’t about to watch that happen to her daughter or her older son, Spencer Tears, then a football player for Northern Illinois. So she moved to Texas, placing herself four hours away from her daughter’s third school, Odessa College.
“That probably was the best thing she ever did in my life to be honest. … I don’t think we would have made it this far being in that environment,” Tears said. “So her moving to Texas, that is a big push.”
With her mother only four hours away, Tears began to rebuild. She was nervous at first, but she quickly regained her confidence. She’d overcome bigger obstacles when she was diagnosed with dyslexia around the age of seven.
“I had to really think back on the struggles I was going through, and I had to remind myself like you had dyslexia,” Tears said. “If you can overcome that, you can overcome anything.”
One of the biggest changes in Odessa was the support of her new teammates. In Talladega, all 12 of the other players were juniors or seniors.
They wanted her to succeed, but Tears found it hard to relate to them. In Odessa, Tears found girls her own age currently dealing with the exact same problems she faced.
“That is when I started to grip everything,” Tears said.
At the end of the year, her overall GPA rose to something like a 2.3, a huge leap from the fall.
Her life truly got back on track when Tears arrived at Life University in Georgia ahead of her junior season. There she found another missing piece in head coach Anthony Maxwell.
Tears said he loved his players like daughters and demonstrated this love by requiring study hall sessions five days a week for two hours for players with a GPA below 2.3. For everyone else, Maxwell only required three such sessions a week.
Tears GPA rose to 3.0 during her two seasons with Life.
“You had no choice,” Tears said of her rising grades. “If I’m in there that long, you got to come (out) with some As and Bs.”
Tears finished her senior season averaging 23.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Oh, and she managed to drop 27 points on Talladega.
“‘Did she have to do me like that,’” Tears-Lipscomb recalled Herod saying to her afterward.
Graduation day
Despite her less than ideal start, Tears is on track to graduate at the end of the current semester with something close to, perhaps even exceeding, a 3.0 GPA.
“It is exciting because I came a long way, a long, long way,” Tears said. “So being able to hear yeah you can graduate. ... Yeah, jumping for real. Really could cry, but I’m excited.”
Of course, like any good mother, Tears-Lipscomb is even more excited for graduation day than her daughter.
“Every time we talk about it, she is like ‘Ma!’” Tears-Lipscomb said. “I’m like ‘I’m sorry, I’m so freaking proud of you I don’t know what to do. I am so freaking proud of you. You made me a promise and you kept it. … you have completely turned yourself around.’”
After graduating, Tears hopes to fulfill a long-time dream of hers to play ball overseas so she can explore other cultures. For his part, Herod views this as an extremely likely path for someone with her versatility on the court.
“She has no ceiling,” he said. “We haven’t seen how good Sydni is. There’s a lot of players that are like seniors that you can see they’re kinda leveling off. Sydni has got, she is going to continue to get better.”
Herod hopes he has more than a few games left with Tears starting with the team’s final regular-season game Saturday at noon at home against Middle Georgia State College.
“If Sydni hadn’t gone through the adversity that she did, she wouldn’t have the success she is having now. That is going to keep her humble and has given her something to hold onto so she knows how to be successful at the next level,” Herod said.