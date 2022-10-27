Talladega College promotes Kenney to assistant athletics director

Kareem D. Kenney has been promoted to assistant athletics director at Talladega College.
Kenney has served as the school's director of intramural sports and summer camps since August 2021. He has more than a decade of experience in coaching, recruiting, athletic operations, public relations and academic advising. He will also serve as an assistant men’s basketball coach.
“In addition to having the talent, acumen and experience needed to help manage a successful athletic program, Coach Kenney has a proven commitment to continuous growth and improvement,” Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant said. “Having served as a basketball coach, a success coach and an academic advisor, he has a winning mindset and the ability to instill in student-athletes the discipline required to reach their full potential.”
Kenney came to Talladega after a stint as assistant men’s basketball coach/academic advisor at Morehouse College, where he served as divisional academic advisor for math and computational sciences. Before that, he spent eight seasons at Fort Valley State University, where he served as associate head men’s coach from 2012 to 2018 and associate head coach/interim head women’s coach from 2018-2021. In addition to leading practices and workouts, and recruiting nationally with athletics, he served as interim cross country coach, an adjunct instructor and an athletics academic advisor at FVSU.
A defensive and rebounding tactician, Kenney has helped multiple men’s and women’s Wildcat basketball teams finish in the top 10 nationally in multiple defensive and rebounding NCAA Division II statistical categories since 2012. These top-10 finishes include 10th in field goal percent defense, ninth in turnovers forced per game, ninth in total steals, seventh in total blocked shots, seventh in steals per game, sixth in blocked shots per game, fifth in total rebounds, and first in offensive rebounds during both the 2016-17 men’s season and the 2019-20 women’s season.
During his six seasons with the men’s program, the Wildcats appeared in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship game on two occasions, earning a regular season SIAC championship in 2014 and a SIAC tournament runner-Up in 2014 and 2016. In his second year, the team won 13 more games than it had the previous season. The program boasted the winningest men’s season in school history in 2013-14. In 2019-2020, Kenney was instrumental in doubling the Lady Wildcats’ win total from the previous year, earning a victory over a Division II No. 12-ranked team, and securing the program’s most wins since 2013.
Kenney helped recruit and develop 10 all-conference selections, a conference player of the year, one defensive player of the year, an All-Southeast Region player and numerous academic honor roll student-athletes as well. In addition to establishing an impressive coaching record, he was a vital member of the Carson-Newman University basketball team, which won the 1993-1994 South Atlantic Conference tournament championship, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. Upon graduating, he played professionally for the Yulon Dinos in Taipei, Taiwan, for two seasons.
He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Carson-Newman University, in addition to recruiting certifications and an athletic academic advising certification from the NCAA.