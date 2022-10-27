 Skip to main content
Talladega College promotes Kenney to assistant athletics director

Kareem D. Kenney

Kareem D. Kenney has been promoted to assistant athletics director at Talladega College.

Kenney has served as the school's director of intramural sports and summer camps since August 2021. He has more than a decade of experience in coaching, recruiting, athletic operations, public relations and academic advising. He will also serve as an assistant men’s basketball coach.