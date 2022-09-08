 Skip to main content
Talladega College names assistant athletics director

Dr. Brittany A. Holloman

Dr. Brittany A. Holloman has been named assistant athletics director and director of the Herman Long scholar-athlete program at Talladega College. She also will serve as an assistant professor of education in the Eunice Walker Johnson Division of Social Sciences and Education.

“Dr. Holloman has proven to be an effective leader who will champion the school and serve as a progressive advocate for student athletes,” said Michael Grant, Talladega College's vice president/director of athletics, recreation and wellness.