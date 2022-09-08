Talladega College names assistant athletics director

Dr. Brittany A. Holloman has been named assistant athletics director and director of the Herman Long scholar-athlete program at Talladega College. She also will serve as an assistant professor of education in the Eunice Walker Johnson Division of Social Sciences and Education.
“Dr. Holloman has proven to be an effective leader who will champion the school and serve as a progressive advocate for student athletes,” said Michael Grant, Talladega College's vice president/director of athletics, recreation and wellness.
Added Holloman: “Happy to serve, honored to lead and humbled to be chosen. I am grateful to (Talladega College President Dr. Gregory) Vincent and Coach Grant for the opportunity to experience Talladega College and participate in their vision for this great institution. I look forward to building championship teams while developing holistic student-athletes that dominate inside of the classroom and in their respective sports.”
Holloman earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Stillman College and masters of science in urban and regional planning with a concentration in environmental planning from Alabama A&M. She also holds a doctor of philosophy in higher education from Jackson State University.
Most recently, she served as interim associate vice president for student affairs and judicial appeals at AAMU, where she was also adjunct instructor, program coordinator and executive assistant to the president. Before that, she worked as an admissions recruiter and coordinator for the scholarship office at Stillman College, her alma mater. She has also worked with the U.S. Forestry Service.
She is also active in several professional, civic and social organizations, and operates the “Real Talk With Dr. Bee” blog, where she focuses on “informing, inspiring and encouraging indviduals on their journey through academia." She is also the chief executive officer and founder of the Holloman Foundation and regularly hosts a brunch series called Brunch With Brittany.