Talladega College men's basketball surges into top three thanks to dominant performances

In the latest NAIA poll released on Wednesday, the Talladega College men’s basketball team rose from No. 5 to No. 3.
“We had a couple games where we’ve been pretty bad offensively, or bad for our standards, we’ve still been able to blast teams, so it has been pretty cool to see,” Talladega College coach Chris Wright said.
Wright might be underselling what the Tornadoes (12-0) have accomplished. Talladega has won eight games by at least 30 points, and one of the four outliers included a 22-point victory over Stillman (8-1), which continues to look more impressive as the Tigers rose to No. 11 in the lastest poll.
“Defensively, it was the best game I have ever been a part of,” Wright said. “I think they had 33 points with three minutes left in the game, and we were not very good offensively that day at all. … But the way we defended, rebounded was very special, so if we do those things, I don’t think we will lose very many games this year.”
Speaking of things, the Tornadoes do well. Talladega’s defense holds opponents to an NAIA best 52.7 points per game. Only five other teams in the nation, including No. 2 Carroll, allow less than 60 points per game.
“The way we are defending right now, for us, it is at a pretty elite level,” Wright said. “Teams are only shooting 34 percent from the field.”
The Tornadoes are only, emphasis on only, outrebounding teams by 9.7 points per game—a margin that puts Talladega ahead of all but 16 teams in the country.
“That is the one area I am not really pleased with,” Wright said. “I think we are about +9 on the glass per game. But yeah, I think if we could get where we were on the glass last year (+15), our margin for error would increase, and I think it would be really, really hard to beat.”
Even Wright has to laugh at finding dissatisfaction with his numbers on the glass, but despite that, the head coach is pleased with what he’s gotten from big men Amir Yusuf and Akron transfer Camron Reese, who are averaging 8.5 and 6.2 rebounds per game, respectively.
Yusuf’s 3.7 offensive rebounds per game actually have him ranked 17th in the nation in that category.
Of course, all of that’s not to suggest the Tornadoes can’t put on a show offensively as well. The Tornadoes average 83.2 points per game, good enough for 33rd, but they more than makeup for that with their shot selection, especially beyond the arc where Talladega is converting 40.5 percent. Only four teams in the entire country make 3-pointers at a higher percentage, and all of them have taken at least 35 less so far this season.
Talladega travels to Costa Mesa, California, to face Westcliff University and Vanguard University on Friday and Saturday, respectively. If the Tornadoes can win both contests, they will achieve Wright’s goal of winning the first 14 games, which even the Tornadoes coach thought was a reach in the preseason.
“I knew at the time there was a very small chance of that happening,” Wright said. “And now here we are two games away, and I think it would be an excellent way to end the semester.”