Talladega College lands invitation to HBCU Basketball Invitation in Texas

It’s fair to say that Talladega College is a basketball school.
After all, the Tornadoes sprinted down the hardwood for 31 wins last winter. Talladega pounded the glass for a 15-3 mark in league play in the Southern States Athletic Conference.
If that wasn’t enough, the Tornadoes stood tall with a national runner-up finish in the NAIA men's tournament in Kansas City.
Those Tornadoes do get around.
This season in 2022-23 only brings more optimism. Talladega College has a new head coach with Dannton Jackson. He has a wealth of experience and know-how.
Jackson has coached at UAB, as well as the University of Albany.
As for his new team, Jackson and Talladega College will get an early test or two this season at the inaugural HBCU Basketball Invitational in Cedar Park, Texas. The four-team tournament will be on tap for Nov. 23-24 at the H-E-B Center.
The men’s roundball invitational includes Langston University from Oklahoma, along with a pair of Texas teams with Wiley College and Huston-Tillotson University, as well as the Talladega College Tornadoes.
The tournament will be hosted by the Austin Area Urban League.