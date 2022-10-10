 Skip to main content
Talladega College lands invitation to HBCU Basketball Invitation in Texas

talladega college men v WCU 018 tw.jpg

Talladega College fans react to another three pointer from Jervay Green.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

It’s fair to say that Talladega College is a basketball school.

After all, the Tornadoes sprinted down the hardwood for 31 wins last winter. Talladega pounded the glass for a 15-3 mark in league play in the Southern States Athletic Conference.