Talladega College junior reflects on national championship loss, promises return trip

Talladega College junior Edwin Louis likely went through his worst two-game stretch of the season during the NAIA Round of Sixteen and the quarterfinals.
To make matters worse, just about everyone in his life, including his parents Erla and Gilbert Louis, his younger brother Reggie Louis and his teammates let him know it.
"When he first got here, sometimes Ed didn't always want to guard, so I told him he had no D in his name," Talladega College coach Chris Wright said. "After the first two rounds of the tournament (in Kansas City), it switched to Ein because he wasn't helping us get any Ws. So he had no D and no Ws."
Then Louis, who scored only three total points after missing all six attempts in his previous two games, drilled two 3-point shots in the final 1:19 of overtime in the 78-77 win over Thomas Moore in the NAIA Fab Four semifinals on Monday night.
"Then the whole team was saying it (Ein)," Louis said. "So it gave me a little fire, but I had to do something about it, so I did."
The second 3-pointer, taken with 46 seconds left, ended up as the game-winner, but the first one taken much closer to the half-court line than the arc, is the one Wright refers to as the biggest shot of Talladega's season. It gave the Tornadoes a two-point lead with 1:19 to play.
"I thought the time was running out really and truly because the play was going all over the place. … I was like, I know I can shoot this shot because I've shot this shot all season," Louis said. "I mean, I practice on that shot."
After his 15-point performance in the win, second only to Cam Potts, who scored 16, the rest of the Tornadoes (32-6, 15-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) couldn't very well keep calling him Ein. So Louis' nickname got upgraded to 'Gremlin' after the Kodak Black song "Super Gremlin."
Unfortunately for Louis, the good times didn't continue on Tuesday night when Loyola (37-1, 17-1 SSAC) outscored Talladega 21-11 during the final eight minutes to secure a 71-56 victory in the national championship.
Coming so close to the ultimate goal only to fall short was hard to swallow, and Louis admitted on Friday that memories from Tuesday were still keeping him up at night.
"It is going to take me a couple more days to get over this loss," Louis said. "But next week, I'm just going to forget about it, but when we get there again I am not going to have that feeling no more."
The road back
While Louis is confident that the Tornadoes will return to the national championship game next season, the senior-to-be doesn't expect the road back will be any easier.
"They (opponents) going to look at us like okay y'all are runner up," Louis said. "So everybody is going to come at us, and we like that. We don't want nobody to back away from us. It is going to be harder."
While Wright agrees that opposing teams will continue to give Talladega their very best performances, much like they did the last three months when the Tornadoes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country, the coach also sees how this week could fuel a return trip.
"I think it is great that our returners have been there and got to experience that," Wright said. "Even though we fell short, they got to see a national title and taste it, touch it. … But I do think that success is a lot harder to sustain just in life than it is to build."
If the Tornadoes do find their way back to the national championship game next year, they will have to make do with plenty of new faces as the team says goodbye to all five players that started 21-plus games this season.
Louis, only started 11 games this season, despite averaging the fourth-most minutes (23.8) on the team.
"He has all the characteristics of guys that we want to bring in here," Wright said. "He's a team guy, he doesn't care about shots, he doesn't care about minutes, he doesn't care about points.
"He cares about wins, and ultimately we're trying to get 16 guys that have the exact same mindset. So going into next year, I think his leadership will be invaluable."
Taking a back seat
Louis' selfless, team-first attitude was on display all season long as the starting point guard from the 2020-21 campaign watched transfer Cam Potts take the starting spot in the preseason.
"I knew what coach was going to bring in, I knew how good Cam Potts was going to be," Louis said when asked about losing the competition. "So I just came in and still did my role."
Louis played primarily as a two guard after he finished first or second in all of Talladega's timed shooting drills during the preseason.
"In my 19 years of coaching, typically that translates into a guy that is going to be able to knock down shots in games," Wright said.
Louis converted 49.6 percent of his shots behind the arc to finish as the ninth-most accurate 3-point shooter in the country this year. His 3.5 attempts per game also put him more than a 0.5 shot per game ahead of five of the players ranked above him by percentage.
"I would have never in a thousand years envisioned him sliding over and playing the two so much, but he played the two quite a bit and he was really consistent," Wright said.
Of course, this was hardly the first time that Louis exceeded Wright's expectations.
The head coach doubted that Louis would make it through his first season at Talladega. Then when Louis returned to campus the following fall for the 2020-21 season, Wright never expected him to see serious minutes, but Louis quickly earned a starting role instead.
"I definitely won't be dumb enough to underestimate him for a fourth year," Wright said, laughing.
Louis said he can still remember his first practices like they were yesterday. Back then, guys like departing senior Darryl Baker seemed like grown men gifted enough to make Louis question if he belonged on the court alongside them.
On Friday afternoon, the junior smiled at the progress he's made in the last three years, but he doesn't want to dwell on that now. He's got another big transformation ahead of him if he's going to make good on his promise to lead Talladega back to the national championship.
"For next year, I have to play better defense. … I need to lock up their best player," Louis said. "Because we're not going to have DB (Baker) or C. Potts so really I need to step up."