Talladega College hires soccer, golf coaches

Junior Noel and Tim King have been named the head coaches of Talladega College’s soccer and golf teams, respectively.
“Coach King and Coach Noel have a wealth of experience, outstanding credentials and a proven ability to bring out the best in student athletes,” Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant said. “In addition to helping teams on the playing field, they are committed to developing future leaders who are equipped to excel in life. They have both been recognized for fostering academic success while simultaneously achieving impressive conference results.”
Noel is a former international soccer player with 20 years of coaching experience. He was previously the head women’s soccer coach at Alcorn State University, where he led the team to a Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament appearance while instilling the discipline needed for his players to achieve a 3.45 team grade point average.
Before going to Alcorn State, he served as head men’s and women’s soccer coach at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, leading the women’s team to a National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic Team Honorable Mention.
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Noel first came to the United States in 1994 on a soccer scholarship from the University of Mobile. As team captain, he led the team to a four-year composite record of 64-21-4, with three national tournament appearances. He earned GUlf Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year plaudits, then was drafted by the Hampton Roads Mariners professional team. He played professionally in Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and general business administration and an English FA coaching certificate.
King’s coaching background includes three seasons at Martin Methodist College. In his two seasons there, his teams finished in the top five eight times. In his first season, the men’s team finished second at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, the best finish in the program’s history.
He is also co-founder and executive director of North Alabama Junior Golf Association and founder of NextGen Golf and Sports Management, a recruiting and consulting company. He has been a member of the PGA of America since 1999 and is PGA American Development Model Certified and PGA Modern Coach Certified, He is a US Kids Level One Certified Coach and a member of the Positive Coaching Alliance. His junior golf experiences include First Tee GUlf Coast, where he served as the tournament director for the Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association and was responsible for overseeing the Bubba Watson Divot Derby and A. Dowing Gray Cup events.
He is also a past recipient of the PGA Dixie Section Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award and Favorite Teaching Professional by the readers of Tennessee Valley Golf News. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Athens State University and an MBA in sports management from Northcentral University.