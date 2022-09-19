 Skip to main content
Talladega College hires soccer, golf coaches

Talladega College

Junior Noel, left, and Tim King, right, have been named the head coaches of Talladega College’s soccer and golf teams, respectively.

 Courtesy photos

Junior Noel and Tim King have been named the head coaches of Talladega College’s soccer and golf teams, respectively.

“Coach King and Coach Noel have a wealth of experience, outstanding credentials and a proven ability to bring out the best in student athletes,” Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant said. “In addition to helping teams on the playing field, they are committed to developing future leaders who are equipped to excel in life. They have both been recognized for fostering academic success while simultaneously achieving impressive conference results.”