Talladega College hires a new athletics director

TALLADEGA — Talladega College has hired an athletics director.
Former college basketball coach Michael Grant has agreed to join the school as vice president and athletics director, according to a news release.
Grant, who has more than 35 years of college athletics experience, began his new role Friday. Before coming to Talladega College, Grant served as the associate athletics director at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Grant played basketball at Malone University in Ohio during 1981-84. He was a head coach at Central State (1996-2003), Southern (2003-05), Stillman (2008-14) and Coppin State (2014-17).
He also was a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1986-88 where he coached his younger brother, Gary Grant, an eventual NBA player.
“I am excited to welcome Coach Michael Grant to the Talladega College family,” Dr. Gregory J. Vincent, president of Talladega College, said in the news release. “We have found a passionate leader with a breadth of experience that understands the college’s mission and is committed to ensuring our scholar-athletes are successful on and off the field, court, and track. I look forward to Michael directing the future of our program. We will build upon our traditions, explore innovative ideas to remain competitive, recruit top scholar-athletes, and serve the Talladega College family and community by boosting campus and community pride and engaging in meaningful civic engagement activities.”
According to the news release, Grant will serve as the cornerstone of the athletics department, overseeing all operational activities.
“My family and I are excited about the future of Talladega College athletics and are honored to become a member of the Talladega College family," Grant said in the release. "I want to thank President Vincent for the opportunity to lead this department. His passion for competition and contending at the highest levels, both on and off the field, are evident. I look forward to working alongside President Vincent and the Talladega College supporters to build championship-level teams we all will be proud of."
Grant also continues to play an active and essential role in intercollegiate sports by serving as a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the NCAA Division II Regional Advisory Committee, and the NAIA National Championship Tournament Committee.
Grant is married to Charmane Grant, and they have three children: Chris Grant (commissioner of Southland Conference), Raynesha Grant (Morehouse School of Medicine), and Lauren Grant (Senior Consultant Deloitte Company).
Grant succeeds former athletics director and women’s head basketball for Talladega College Kevin Herod, who now serves as the head women’s basketball coach at Langston University.