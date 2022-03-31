Talladega College celebrates historic season, eyes future success

In athletics, normally, only one team ends the season with a win in the postseason, but who says that team is the only one with something to celebrate.
On Wednesday afternoon Talladega College hosted a celebration inside the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center after the men’s basketball team finished the year with a 71-56 loss to Loyola University in the NAIA National Championship Game on March 22. The Tornadoes finished the year 32-6 with only two losses against teams that didn’t bring home the national championship.
“Coach (Chris) Wright was hired four years ago,” Talladega College Director of Athletics Kevin Herod said at Wednesday’s ceremony. “One of the very first things he said to me was, ‘I just want to make the school great. I want to put the school on the map.’”
One hundred and six wins (compared to only 25 losses), four national tournament berths, three consecutive seasons ranked inside the top 10 (including a No. 2 ranking in 2022) and one runner-up finish later, it seems clear Wright more than fulfilled his promise.
Wright built the Tornadoes into the sort of program that expects to chase championships, but on Wednesday, it was clear the head coach didn’t want to spend a moment longer in the limelight than was necessary.
“The first team meeting that we had with these guys, I knew we had a chance to have a really special season,” Wright said. “Obviously, we had a ton of talent, but I just believed in the character of these guys. In our first talk, we talked about how life demands before it rewards.
“Life demands before it rewards, and as a coaching staff we demanded a lot.”
The players weren’t the only ones Wright chose to recognize. Assistant coaches Steve Ayala, Teejay Wilson and Ivi McDaniel were also recognized. As was Wright’s wife, Ally Wright, who managed to get the biggest applause of the entire program.
“We wouldn’t have been playing the final Tuesday if it wasn’t for her, so yeah, that is pretty cool to see,” Wright said of the crowd’s support for Ally.
But as thankful as the head coach was for all of those people, his voice never cracked with as much emotion as it did when he turned to recognize second-year assistant coach Jon Warren who played under Wright for three years, including one that preceded his time in Talladega.
“I love you,” Wright said. “We couldn’t get there with you as a player, I’m glad to get there with you as a coach.”
While his relationship with Warren is unique, Wright’s desire to connect with his players is not.
“He is one of the most passionate coaches that I ever had,” senior Davion Thomas said. “He really brings the best out of his players. He puts you in situations to win, puts you in spots where you’re good. Some coaches just like they will give up on you.
“I didn’t have the best start to the season, he would talk to me, encourage me, (it) ended up working. It is very, very rare that you find a coach that genuinely cares about his players.”
When Thomas, nicknamed “Tree,” arrived on campus for his visit, it was just a formality for him at the time. He’d already set his heart on another program. Thomas never planned to spend the last year of his career in Talladega until he met Wright and saw him interact with the players.
Now the former Troy player can’t imagine spending his final year of eligibility anywhere else.
“It was a great decision, probably one of my best collegiate decisions that I ever made,” Thomas said. “To be a part of a winning program, to have an impact on a winning team, that is always a good thing.”
An inspiration
What Talladega accomplished on the court this season, becoming the first historically black college or university to play in the NAIA championship game since 1987, was celebrated by other HBCUs across the country.
“I have a lot of new friends because of this run,” Wright said days after the loss to Loyola. “We did hear from a lot of HBCUs, just coaches really kinda congratulating us, but I can’t tell you the messages I got that they shared this with their team. That look it is possible for an HBCU to play for a national championship.”
Herod echoed that sentiment on Wednesday when he addressed the crowd.
“The last HBCU standing in all divisons at their time,” Herod said of the Tornadoes. “What I want to say to the other (HBCU) teams because we celebrate everyone, that you can do the same thing. You put in the time, the effort and the dedication you can be there on the floor and off the floor.”
Herod said he received congratulations and well wishes from HBCUs from fellow NAIA schools and all NCAA division levels. That sort of support didn’t go unnoticed by the players.
Both Thomas and junior Edwin Louis said playing for an HBCU made all of their accomplishments even more meaningful.
“It is a big part of us, (the) black community,” Louis said. “So it is really that, that (support) really touched us like some type of way.”
Herod said that sort of bond between current and former students of all HBCUs is just something that can’t be found at other universities.
“Not everybody understands what HBCU athletic programs have to go through, deal with,” Herod said. “I think we do a great job as far as funding, but you’re playing against schools that have a lot more funding than we do, and the fact that we are able to persevere just push through any adversity that we have it says a lot about them. It says a lot about our school and our community.”
Unfinished business
While Talladega gathered Wednesday to celebrate the 2021-22 team’s accomplishments, the event wasn’t without a measure of sadness or frustration that the Tornadoes weren’t hoisting the championship trophy.
This run may serve as a springboard for future championships to follow in other sports as well as men’s basketball. Herod certainly hopes and believes that can be the case.
“From a financially position, it is going to help us out with sponsorships, it puts our school on another map,” Herod said. “A national level. … Now student-athletes and students are looking at us not just as oh, we did well in a national title run, but it gives potential students another look at our school. And really, that is what it is all about. Putting our school on the map so we can bring other talented students here to Talladega College.”
Herod said he expects even bigger crowds next season following the team’s success. He revealed that the athletic department would begin selling tickets to all athletic events online next year to include the larger Talladega community and beyond.
“Knowing coach Wright, this is not the end, this is just the beginning,” Herod said. “So we are looking forward to what this team does next year.”
Wright tried to keep the focus on the players during the ceremony, particularly the departing senior class, which includes his entire starting lineup. However, the head coach did deviate for one brief but telling moment on Wednesday.
“You guys that are back, we have some unfinished business,” Wright said.