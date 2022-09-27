 Skip to main content
Talladega College basketball: School hires men's, women's head coaches

TALLADEGA — Talladega College has hired former Xavier (La.) head coach Dannton Jackson to serve as the Tornadoes’ men's head basketball coach and assistant athletics director, and former South Carolina State associate head coach Akia Stanton as head women's basketball coach.

“We are thrilled to welcome two record-setting head coaches who possess the experience, talent and determination to advance our basketball teams to the next level,” Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant said. “In addition to ensuring that their student-athletes excel on the basketball court, Head Coach Stanton and Head Coach Jackson are unwavering in their commitment to helping players develop the discipline required to succeed academically and achieve both their professional and personal goals.”

