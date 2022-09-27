Talladega College basketball: School hires men's, women's head coaches

TALLADEGA — Talladega College has hired former Xavier (La.) head coach Dannton Jackson to serve as the Tornadoes’ men's head basketball coach and assistant athletics director, and former South Carolina State associate head coach Akia Stanton as head women's basketball coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome two record-setting head coaches who possess the experience, talent and determination to advance our basketball teams to the next level,” Talladega College Vice President and Athletics Director Michael Grant said. “In addition to ensuring that their student-athletes excel on the basketball court, Head Coach Stanton and Head Coach Jackson are unwavering in their commitment to helping players develop the discipline required to succeed academically and achieve both their professional and personal goals.”
Jackson has served as an assistant coach at the University at Albany, associate head coach at UAB and head men’s basketball coach at Xavier University of Louisiana.
Jackson coached for four years at UAB, helping the team post a 76-57 record and 100 percent graduation rate. He was at Xavier for 22 years, including 13 as head coach when he posted a 294-130 record.
The Gold Rush won five regular-season championships and 11 appearances in the NAIA tournament. Jackson was tabbed the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year from 2012-14 and is the only coach to win the award in three consecutive seasons.
Stanton was promoted from assistant head coach to associate head coach at South Carolina State in 2021. She helped guide the Bulldogs in the last two seasons to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament. Before heading to SCSU, she served as head women’s basketball coach at Allen University, where her team went from 16-15 to 22-8 in her final season and boasted the single most wins in one season in the institution’s history.
Stanton’s first head coaching position was at Jarvis Christian University. Under her leadership, the women’s basketball team earned the highest team GPA (3.5) in the athletic department .
In addition to having 11 years of collegiate coaching experience, Stanton was a standout student-athlete at Paine College, her alma mater. She competed in four Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship games — two in volleyball and two in basketball. Her outstanding collegiate achievements include helping the Paine College women's basketball team to win back-to-back SIAC championships and qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament. In recognition of her exceptional accomplishments, she was inducted into the Paine College Athletics Hall of Fame for basketball and volleyball in 2015.