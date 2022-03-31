Talladega College All-American reflects on historic season, dreams of professional career to come

On Wednesday, the Talladega College men’s basketball team gathered publicly one last time as their fellow students and community members honored the group that secured the program’s first appearance in the NAIA championship game.
Most Tornadoes smiled as the applause washed over them, but not senior Darryl Baker. He wore his game face when he stepped back on the court, his head coach’s arm resting on his back as the two took the court together one more time.
“He is a hell of a player, but I am going to miss him a lot more as a person than as a player,” Talladega College head coach Chris Wright said. “Him and I just had a special relationship, and I really look at him kinda like he is a son to me and a lot of times, I was probably harder on him this year than anyone. … We have a very special bond, and it is going to be weird to see Talladega play on Nov. 2 and no Darryl Baker on the court.”
Baker has long been the face of the program, and for good reason. The three-time NAIA All-American received second-team honors this season after he averaged 17.6 points per game which put him 137 points ahead of the team’s No. 2 scorer, Jervay Green, who also happened to play in eight additional games.
This season, Baker topped 15 points in only two of his first six postseason games as opponents made taking him out of the game a top priority. In the NAIA Fab Four semifinal, Baker scored a season-low eight points, but the senior’s story wasn’t meant to end like that.
After being limited to six points in the first half of the 71-56 national championship loss to Loyola on March 22, Baker scored eight-consecutive points in 2.5 minutes to cut Talladega’s deficit down to 11.
When Baker drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the half with 8:26 to play, the Tornadoes only trailed by five points.
“It was like a movie,” Talladega point guard Edwin Louis said. “Because I watched DB do everything in practice so I was really like speechless. I was like yeah, damn. It hit me when he was doing all that, and then we didn’t get the win and just all that for nothing. He did all that just to try to get us the win.”
While Baker is disappointed he couldn’t help the Tornadoes cut down the nets one last time, the senior said he’s happy his final year included such a historic run.
“It feels great just to do it for the school and the community and these players,” Baker said. “Especially for the ones that don’t have a future or don’t think of a future with basketball. So it feels good to leave that experience behind even though individually I wanted to win, but it is good to leave this expeirence behind, and it puts coach in a good position in the years to come to get players, so it was great all around.”
Speaking of Wright, Baker said he loves the Tornadoes head coach because he was one of only two coaches to ever hold him accountable.
Without Wright’s insistence, Baker might not have grown into the vocal leadership role he’s held the past two seasons.
“I think that was one thing that I struggled with when I first got here was just like leading with my words, speaking my mind,” Baker said. “And I think coach challenged me every year to just be better at that, and as of now, that is just a role for me. It is just normal, so I appreciate him for that.”
It’s an experience that will certainly serve him well as he pursues his dreams of playing professionally overseas.
“He played most of the year at about 70 percent health-wise,” Wright said. “He is a guy that can really shoot the basketball. He is intelligent, he can play multiple spots. Basketball really is his life, it really means a lot to him, and you see the success that he has been able to have here in three years, and there is no reason why he won’t be successful moving forward. So I fully expect him to be signing a contract somewhere this summer. I’d be shocked if he didn’t.”
Baker considered leaving the team following the 2020-21 season to pursue his ultimate dream of playing professional ball.
He smiled at the thought on Wednesday. What a mistake that would have been.
“The second, third best decision that I made in life after I decided to come here the first two times,” Baker said. “I am extremely happy, I’d have been extremely upset if I had missed out on this run, so I am glad coach’s words convinced me, and I’m glad my mom back home convinced me to come back, and it was real important for me to come back and finish up my degree too.”
Baker still has a few weeks until graduation, but the senior is eager to find a new home on a basketball court overseas.
“I can’t wait for that honestly. … that is like my main focus right now,” Baker said. “So I am extremely excited for this next step in life.”