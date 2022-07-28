Talladega City BOE approves coaching supplements

The Talladega City Board of Education approved the slate of coaching supplements for the coming year during a called board meeting Tuesday evening.
Once again, Career-Tech Director Darian Simmons will serve as athletics director for the system, Bill Smith will be the head football coach and Ehtan Owens will be the band director, at both Talladega High School and Zora Ellis Junior High. Smith, who was hired earlier this year, replaces Shannon Felder.
The stipend for athletics director is $7,200. Smith’s total supplement for head football coach, including summer stipend, is $22,000. He will also be his own defensive coordinator, for another $500. There is one assistant varsity football coach position is still vacant.
Owens’ supplement as band director comes to $18,600, including summer stipend. Ebonee Seals will be auxiliary band director for $1,200.
Jeffrey Jackson and Matt Ferrell are returning as the head and assistant baseball coaches, for $4,000 and $2,400, respectively.
Ryan Dawson heads up the varsity boys’ basketball team again this year, and Jamri Staples is back coaching the junior varsity team. Staples will also be the assistant varsity coach this year. Anthony Conwell and Ocie Lewis will both be taking over the ninth-grade and junior high basketball teams, respectively.
Dawson’s supplement is $6,400. All the other basketball supplements are $1,200 each.
Rebecca Williams is the girls’ head basketball coach and Byron Sandlin will be the assistant, again with supplements worth $6,400 and $1,200. The girl’s junior high basketball coaching position had not been filled as of Tuesday night.
Jessica Veazey will earn $4,000 as varsity cheerleader sponsor, and Shelley Smith-Rowell $2,300 as the junior high cheerleader sponsor. There is not a junior varsity cheer squad this year.
Conwell, Bennett Webb, Lewis and Kerry Gleaton will be assistant varsity football coaches, with Conwell as offensive coordinator and Webb as special teams coordinator.
Matthew Ferrell will be the junior high head football coach, with Taylor Bollinger and Jackson as assistants.
Kory Burrel will be the boys’ head soccer coach, and Bolinger the girls, both at $3,500.
Melissa Payne will be head girls’ varsity softball coach, and Kyrel Keith will coach the junior high softball team.
Landon Jones and Webb will coach the girls’ and boys’ track teams, respectively, and Lila Cooper will be the head varsity volleyball coach. Keith will coach the junior varsity and Payne the junior high volleyball team.
The list of approved supplements also includes ROTC drill team, Special Olympics coordinator and coaches, school level IT assistants at all schools, virtual classroom teachers (based on number of students), testing coordinator, lead nurse and RTI (response to intervention) lead and RTI specialist at each school.