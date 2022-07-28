 Skip to main content
Talladega City BOE approves coaching supplements

Talladega Bound

Former Munford coach Bill Smith is Talladega's new football coach.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Talladega City Board of Education approved the slate of coaching supplements for the coming year during a called board meeting Tuesday evening.

Once again, Career-Tech Director Darian Simmons will serve as athletics director for the system, Bill Smith will be the head football coach and Ehtan Owens will be the band director, at both Talladega High School and Zora Ellis Junior High. Smith, who was hired earlier this year, replaces Shannon Felder.