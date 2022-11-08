Talladega boys promise a full-court frenzy

TALLADEGA — No, they haven’t forgotten.
The Talladega High boys basketball team is used to Final Fours, net-cutting ceremonies and trips to the state finals. The Tigers did not get any of that last season.
What Talladega got instead was an un-Tiger-like season of sharp turns, disappointing losses and a 15-15 record. Talladega High felt unfulfilled.
“We had a lot of injuries, and we didn’t have very much depth or size,” Tigers head coach Ryan Dawson said.
Therefore, the Talladega High boys and coaching staff have something to prove this winter. Can they start over with vengeance and some good old fashioned basketball bounce back ability?
Dawson thinks the Tigers can, and the coach won’t be happy if his team doesn’t get back to playing typical Talladega High basketball.
“We’re going to run and play defense. We have high expectations, and our standard is our standard. We want to carry on the legacy. Our kids see the banners (in the gym),” Dawson said.
The Tigers want to make up for last season. The Talladega High boys are inspired and so is Dawson. Fast break basketball will return to Chucky Miller Court.
“Our players love what they’re doing. They are diving on the floor. We want to score at the rim or kick the ball out to our shooters (on the perimeter). We have a dribble-and-drive offense,” Dawson said.
The Tigers also have two returning starters with junior guard Roderick Jones and 6-foot-5 senior forward Jaylyn Lawson. Jones averaged 13 points and four assists a contest last year.
Lawson carried himself well, too, averaging 10 rebounds and eight points a game.
Talladega High begins this season with some more senior leadership with 6-2 forward Najeh Swain.
“He can pass and rebound. Najeh can play with his back to the basket. He could be our X-factor,” Dawson said.
Senior shot-blocker Terrance Swain is on the Tigers basketball roster, too. The 6-3 Swain brings muscle and savvy to the gym floor.
The Talladega High boys also have some unselfish guard play with 5-foot-5 Jaquintez Garrett and the 5-11 Kendrick Wilson. Both players are seniors, and both can drive to the hoop and score, as well as hit the jump shot from 20 feet out.
Some of the scoring load for the Tigers will also fall on Jones.
“We are going to play fast. We have size and shooters. We want to win a ring (the state championship),” Talladega High’s Roderick Jones said.
Swain is ready to bring the energy, too, and lay the ball off the glass for THS. He knows what this Tiger team needs.
“We’re going to hustle on defense. We’re going to play physical and fast. We’ve got the rebounders,” said Swain, the Talladega High forward.
The THS boys will tip off their season Tuesday with a home game against the Etowah Blue Devils. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.