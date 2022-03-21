Talladega advances to semifinals of NAIA National Tournament

The Talladega College men’s basketball team defeated Concordia (Nebraska) 77-69 in the Elite 8 of the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night.
With the win, the Tornadoes (31-5) advance to the semifinals of the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 2015. Talladega will play Thomas More in the Fab Four on Monday at 7 p.m.
Cam Potts continued with his stellar play on Saturday as he recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.
Potts scored 11 points and dished out six assists in the opening half.
With the score tied at 21-all, Potts scored four points to spark a 12-3 run for the Tornadoes. The run was capped off by a 3-pointer by Jervay Green to make it 33-24.
Concordia cut the lead 33-28, but Talladega would outscore Concordia 12-6 to take a 45-34 lead into halftime. The Tornadoes connected on three 3-pointers during the run including a 3-pointer from Markel Williams at the buzzer to end the half. This is the second game in a row that Williams has ended the first half with a 3-pointer.
The Tornadoes opened the second half on a 10-0 run to balloon their lead to 54-34 with 15:05 left in the game.
Kamron Brice was able to get things going in the second half for the Tornadoes. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native drained four 3’s in the second half which helped Talladega take a commanding 70-48 lead with 4:59 left in the game. Brice finished with a game-high 20 points.
Concordia used a 14-1 run to cut Talladega’s lead to 71-62, but Baker would seal the win for the Tornadoes for the second night in a row. The three-time All-American went 6-for-6 from the line to help Talladega earn a 77-69 victory. Baker finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
What to know
- The Tornadoes went 11-for-26 from behind the arc against Concordia.
- Green scored eight points including two 3’s for Talladega.
- Talladega scored 14 points off 12 Concordia turnovers on Saturday.