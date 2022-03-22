Takeaways from Talladega's loss to Loyola in the NAIA National Championship game

The loss of point guard Cam Potts was costly for Talladega on Tuesday night. Potts has been the Tornadoes’ most consistent player throughout the postseason for the Tornadoes. The senior was Talladega’s leading scorer throughout the tournament as he averaged 15 points per game and he was the national assists leader with 6.7 this season. The Tornadoes struggled without their floor general, and Talladega couldn’t find a way to overcome Loyola. The Tornadoes fell 71-56 in the championship game of the NAIA Tournament.
The Tornadoes finished the season with a 32-6 record.
Here are some takeaways from the matchup
Potts impact couldn’t be replaced
Talladega struggled offensively without Potts running the show. Edwin Lewis started the game in place of Potts. Lewis was the semifinal hero as he hit a pair of late 3’s in overtime to lead Talladega to the championship game. Lewis wasn’t able to have the same impact on the game on Tuesday as he finished with four points and four assists. Jervay Green led the Tornadoes with five assists. Talladega also missed Potts’ ability to take care of the basketball and to get other players involved. The Tornadoes only averaged nine turnovers per game, but they would almost match that total in the first half on Tuesday as they turned the ball over eight times. Talladega finished the game with 18 turnovers which led to 16 points for Loyola.
Talladega only had one player in double figures on Tuesday.
Slow start hurt Tornadoes
The iron was unkind for the Tornadoes, especially in the first half. Talladega shot 7-for-30 from the field in the first half. The Tornadoes also went 2-for-16 from behind the arc in the first half. In the opening half, Talladega went over seven minutes without scoring a field goal. During that span, Loyola went on a 16-0 run to increase the lead to 36-17. Talladega trailed 36-21 at halftime.
Baker shines in the second half
Three-time All-American Darryl Baker showed the fans in Kansas City how dangerous he can be when he gets going offensively on Tuesday. Baker came into the game averaging 10 points per game in the national tournament, which is seven points below his regular-season average of 17 points per game. After a slow start in the first half, Baker scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the second half. Baker was able to get it going from behind the arc as he nailed four of 3-pointers in the second half. Baker was able to help Talladega to cut a 15-point deficit down to 50-45 with over eight minutes left in the game, but Talladega was unable to complete the comeback.
Battle of the backboard
Loyola owned the glass in the national championship game on Tuesday. The Wolfpack outrebounded Talladega 47-32. Eighteen of Loyola’s rebounds came on the offensive end. The Wolfpack scored 18 second-chance points against the Tornadoes. Loyola’s Myles Burns outworked the Tornadoes as he recorded 17 rebounds to go along with his 17 points. Zach Wrightsil also had a double-double as he recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds.