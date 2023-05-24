 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga's Varner, Munford's Shears and Smith top all-county honors

munford v lincoln softball 003 tw.jpg

Munford's Khloe Shears pitches against Lincoln.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Before Sylacauga High senior Lani Varner graduates, she is due one more award.

The often-celebrated and the forever-distinguished Varner, a softball star if there ever was one, has been chosen as the player of the year for Talladega big schools girls softball. Varner is a pitcher and an infielder with immense skills.

Lincoln-Sylacauga softball bc21.jpg

Sylacauga's Lani Varner.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.