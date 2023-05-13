Sylacauga's future goal: girls state soccer crown

SYLACAUGA — Not only do they plan on getting to the Class 5A state championship soccer match next year, but the Aggies' girls from Sylacauga High also expect to win it.
That is either confidence or arrogance. The Aggies think it is the former, as does their head soccer coach, Nick Grogan, the expert tactician and the maestro with the magic wand.
“I believe in our program,” Grogan said. “We’re aggressive and blue collar. We’re hungry, and our defense is phenomenal.”
The Aggies posted 19 shutouts this season as they reached the state quarterfinals. The Sylacauga girls relinquished just 11 goals all year in 24 soccer matches.
So, what does that tell coach Grogan and the Aggie girls soccer team?
“We teach advanced skills,” the Sylacauga coach said. “We’re going to have a bunch of returning players (next season). We’re going to lose just three seniors. We work well as a unit.”
The Aggies will return 16 players and nine starters off the 2023 team, which ran roughshod to a 19-4-1 record.
“We have one of the best teams in 5A,” Grogan said. “We’re learning a lot. We take practice serious, and a state championship is not just wishful thinking anymore. It’s a possibility.”
Sylacauga girls soccer will return one of the top goalkeepers in the Alabama ranks. Aggies freshman K-la Tinsley made 74 knee-bruising saves this season.
“She is tall with long arms,” Grogan said. “K-la is a true athlete with quickness.”
In front of Tinsley is an Aggie defense that gives no ground and very few goals. Shutouts are the soccer theme for Tinsley and the Sylacauga High defense.
The Aggies play some hard-nosed, attacking defense with junior defenders Haven Owen, Preston Knight, Lauren Ward and the 5-foot-7 Molly Childress. Seventh-grader Gena Childress, the sister of Molly, is a cog in the Sylacauga defensive machine, too.
Sylacauga has some state championship-quality scorers, too. Returning to the soccer pitch will be sophomore midfielder Isabella Kirkland (14 goals), seventh-grade midfielder Natalie Perez (nine goals) and eighth grade wing Alyssa Pruitt (seven goals).
Sylacauga has the right to make a case for a future soccer state championship, maybe even next season in 2024. The Aggies are loaded with defensive skills, as well as having deep and talented offensive players and a winning soccer strategy.
The Sylacauga team is stockpiling players who merely want to win, and that includes a Class 5A girls state championship. They have team players in large supply in the Grogan-coached program. That’s why the Aggies have won 58 matches since 2019, to go along with five straight years of the state soccer tournament.
Sylacauga is a girls soccer mecca.