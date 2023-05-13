 Skip to main content
Sylacauga's future goal: girls state soccer crown

sylacauga v marbury - girls state playoff soccer 009 tw.jpg

Sylacauga goalkeeper K-la’ Tinsley comes out to catch the ball.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Not only do they plan on getting to the Class 5A state championship soccer match next year, but the Aggies' girls from Sylacauga High also expect to win it.

That is either confidence or arrogance. The Aggies think it is the former, as does their head soccer coach, Nick Grogan, the expert tactician and the maestro with the magic wand.