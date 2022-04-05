Sylacauga wins Talladega County Golf Tournament

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga High School’s boys golf team won the 2022 Talladega County Golf Tournament at the Sylacauga Country Club on Monday afternoon. The Aggies won with a score of 354. Fayetteville finished second with a score of 435. Lincoln finished third with a score of 463.
“We just had a swagger today,” Sylacauga coach Black said. “It was amazing how my guys went out there and played calm. They shot their best scores of the season (Monday). It was beautiful. I can’t express how proud I am of my guys and girls.”
This is Sylacauga’s seventh straight Talladega County championship.
“It feels awesome, “Black said. “It just means we are still going in the right direction; we are not falling behind. With this being my first season coaching golf, I couldn’t ask for a better bunch or a better school than Sylacauga High School.”
Sylacauga’s Lincoln Kirk was the low medalist as he shot an 86. Kirk was able to edge teammate Ryan Becker who shot a 90.
“My drives were pretty good and I think that’s what got me up there, “Kirk said. “My chipping was awful, and my putts were OK. I think it was my drives that got me up there.”
Kirk credits the work that he put on the driving range for the success that he had on Monday.
“I just fixed my drive,” Kirk said. “I used to slice a lot, so now I just got straight with it, and it has been a lot better with all of my irons.”
Kirk said being the low medalist was one of his goals coming into the tournament.
Black said his young golfer couldn’t hide his emotions after his round.
“You couldn’t wipe that grin off his face when he came down there to tell me his score, he was so excited,” Black said. “I’m very happy for him, especially with him being an eighth-grader. He has many years left, and he’s not going to do anything but get better.”
Kirk is following in his family’s footsteps on the greens. Kirk’s older brother Skyler Kirk was the low medalist of the county tournament a few years ago.
“He was always the best, and I’m not going to be as good as him, but it’s really fun, “Kirk said. “I’m not really following him because my entire family plays golf. My grandfather, my father, my brother play golf, so it’s fun to play with them sometimes.”
Kirk and Becker earned spots on the all-county team. Sylacauga’s Lucas Boozer, who shot a 98, was also named to the all-county team. Fayetteville’s Brody Nowland also earned a spot ont the all-county team after shooting a 101 on Monday.