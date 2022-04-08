Sylacauga, Talladega's Truss leads 4A-5A All-Talladega County team

The Sylacauga High School boys basketball team was expected to have a rebuilding season in 2021-2022, but it was able to reload.
Sylacauga had to replace several key players from last season’s team that went to the Final Four. The Aggies got off to a slow start, but was able to get on a roll midway through the season. Sylacauga finished with a 20-9 record. This was the Aggies' seventh straight season winning 20 or more games.
Sylacauga defeated Lincoln 65-50 to win the Talladega County basketball tournament. This was the Aggies' first time winning the county tournament at Talladega High School. After winning their seventh straight area title, Sylacauga’s season came to an end in the 5A sub-regionals as the Aggies lost a heartbreaker to Pike Road 78-76.
Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said the success they experienced was a reflection of how hard the kids worked this season.
“We had a lot of new faces that had to step up this year and they did,” Fullington said. “We had a great season. We were able to play fast tempo, probably a faster tempo than we have in years past and it was really fun to watch. I was proud of how much work they put in throughout the year to get better. I believe through the course of the county tournament we were playing our best basketball. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Sylacauga’s season didn’t go unnoticed as it had six players make the 4A-5A all-county team, including the coach of the year.
Sylacauga’s Michri Taylor earned first-team all-county honors. Taylor filled up the stat sheet for the Aggies as he averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game. Taylor’s efforts didn’t go unrecognized as he was named to the 5A honorable mention all-state team.
“He has worked so hard to be the anchor of our team this year and really came into that role nicely,” Fullington said. “He made the right decisions with the basketball and played with a high motor all year long. Bevill State is going to have a special player no doubt. Michri was pivotal to our success this year and he came through when it mattered the most. (I’m) going to miss him and the seniors big time.”
Hayden Basinger and Brayson Edwards earned second-team county honors.
Jay Campbell, Grant Hickey and Jeremy Odem were named to the honorable mention county team.
Fullington was voted the 4A-5A coach of the year by the county coaches.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for everybody, it’s a team award. I’m super thankful to have won it,” he said. “We have great coaches in our county and to win it in back-to-back years is really cool. It’s a credit to how awesome the Sylacauga community is.”
Talladega also had a lot of new faces in new roles this season. The Tigers had to replace several key players this past season, but they were able to keep things together thanks to the leadership of Durquavion Truss.
The senior point guard played a major role in Talladega’s success this season. Truss averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
“It feels good to be Player of the Year,” Truss said. “It caught me off guard because I wasn’t expecting it. It made me feel like I played good but I know that I could have played better. Hopefully, it gives the youth something to look up to and makes them become a better person. Hopefully, this will make them want to get player of the year one day too.”
Talladega head coach Ryan Dawson lauds the leadership that Truss displayed during a season that was filled with adversity.
“We experienced the death of a teammate before the school year started and we lost three other players,” Dawson said. “The way those guys responded with the adversity that we were dealt with had a lot to do with Durquavion leading the way. It would have been easy for teenagers to fold, make excuses, not want to do well, not want to practice, or be coachable, but he had a lot to do with influencing those young men to practice hard and work hard. We had a lot of adversity that we had to deal with. It wasn’t only shown in the win-loss ratio but it was shown as far as leading. We had nine varsity players and six of them have a 3.0 GPA or higher. We had no discipline problems as far as the players playing and Durquavion had a huge part in that.”
A glimpse at the remaining 4A-5A All-Talladega County selections:
First team
Michri Taylor, Sylacauga
Durquavion Truss, Talladega
Roderick Jones, Talladega
Camare Hampton, Lincoln
Jakorrian Davis, Lincoln
Connor Morgan, Munford
Second team
Hayden Basinger, Sylacauga
Brayson Edwards, Sylacauga
Jayden Woods, Lincoln
JaQuan Anderson, Munford
Traveon Traylor, Talladega
Jaylyn Lawson, Talladega
Honorable mention
Jay Campbell, Sylacauga
Grant Hickey, Sylacauga
Jeremy Odem, Sylacauga
Jai Tanner, Lincoln
Isaiah Ashley, Lincoln
Amari Webb, Talladega
Player of the Year: Durquavion Truss, Talladega
Coach of the Year: Kent Fullington , Sylacauga