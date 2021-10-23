Sylacauga slams Holtville to nail down tie for first place

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga used a huge second quarter to defeat region foe Holtville 35-16 on Friday night.
With the win, the Aggies (7-2, 5-1) secured a share of the top spot in the region. Sylacauga was hoping to lock up the second seed Friday, but now they find themselves in a three-way tie with Tallassee and Clay Central. Tallassee defeated Central Clay County 39-28 on Friday to create the three-way tie.
“I’m going to have to look at it. It’s crazy,” Sylacauga head coach Rob Carter said. “Tallassee doesn’t play 10 games, they play nine. Now you have to go look at the opponents we beat and all their wins and total them up. Then comes down to somebody having to beat somebody and we don’t have any power in that.
"Whoever has the total wins the region then head-to-head goes to the last two left. That’s where we stand. We will be looking at numbers and seeing what the opponents that we beat did and other team opponents that they beat did. We are going to total up those and see where we stand going into next week.”
After getting off to a slow start, Sylacauga got things going in the second quarter as they scored 28 points. During the Aggies’ six-game-winning streak they depended on Maleek Pope and their explosive offense, but Friday it was the defense that came up with big plays.
Sylacauga forced three turnovers in the period which led to 21 points.
Kyran Hughes recovered a fumble by Holtville quarterback. Hughes capped off a 49 yard drive as he bulldozed his way over the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown.
Holtville muffed the ensuing kickoff which Sylacauga recovered at the 20 yard line. Maleek made the Bulldogs pay as he scored from 5-yards out to increase the Aggies’ lead to 14-2 4:59 left in half.
Holtville responded with a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-9.
Sylacauga however answered on the first play of their next possession as Brayson Edwards connected with Bill Lauderdale for a 65-yard touchdown to make 21-9.
Jeremy Odem intercepted a pass at midfield to give Sylacauga the ball back with less than a minute left on the clock. The senior then found Q. Swain for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 28-9.
What to know
—Edwards had a breakout performance for the Aggies on Friday. The senior quarterback threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards put the game away in the fourth as he connected with Q Swain on a reverse pass for a 50-yard touchdown.
—Maleek Pope rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown against Holtville. Pope came out of the game in the third quarter due to a cramp that he caught during a 51-yard touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty. He tried to come back in at safety on defense but he had to be helped off the field.
—Holtville scored a touchdown late to make the score respectable. Shawn Brackett scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth. Brackett finished with two touchdowns.
—Odem picked off two passes for the Aggies against Holtville.
Who said
—Odem on his two interceptions against Holtville: “It was a good night. I had to play for my mom. She passed last year. I just came out and played for her and I played hard. She is on my mind all the time and that makes me play harder.
—Edwards on his three-touchdown performance: “We saw the defense keying on Maleek, so we had to take advantage of all the openings. Our receivers did their job, we hit the spots and it ended like we wanted it to. “
Next up
—Sylacauga will travel to take on Benjamin Russell on Friday.