Sylacauga senior records hat trick as Aggies overwhelm Tigers in second half

Sylacauga coach Billy Faircloth has been trying to get his guys to take more long-distance shots. Senior Franklin Perez let everyone know that he got the message loud and clear when he found the back of the net from 35-plus yards away in the fourth minute of Sylacauga’s 8-1 victory at Talladega on Thursday night.
“We’re wanting everything to get inside the 18 instead of when it presents itself, you push the ball, you got space, rip a shot,” Faircloth said. “They are starting to figure that out. Hey, if we put pressure on the keeper by putting shots on him.”
The Aggies (6-1-2) certainly did just that, finishing the night with 20 shots on goal compared to only eight from Talladega (3-7).
However, the numbers and the lopsided final score don’t accurately depict how the first 50 minutes played out.
The Tigers more than held their own in the early portion of the game when it came to possession, and Talladega keeper Jesse Adams, a freshman, quickly shook off the rough start to record six saves in the first half alone to finish with 11 total.
“He’s got a mind that just lets it go,” Talladega coach Kory Burel said. “But he’ll eat over that first one that kind of got by him, but after that he’s good he settles down. Mentally he’s incredible.”
Adams’ best save of the night came in the 36th minute when he stepped up and made a great play on the ball. Unfortunately for him, the Tigers were unable to get the ball out of the area fast enough, and the Aggies scored two shots in the next 60 seconds, off the feet of Perez and Hudson Hodges, to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
“I thought Talladega played a great, I thought they played a great game,” Faircloth said. “But their first half, I think it wore them down because he had (only) one sub. Think legs catch you.”
What to know
— The Tigers did only have 12 players available on Thursday night, but only because their 13th player was out with a flu-like illness. Burel agreed that his players wore down in the second half, but he was incredibly proud of his team's effort throughout the game.
— Arturo Villanueva-Cruz scored Talladega’s lone goal in the 45th minute.
— Preston Bowen responded with Sylacauga’s first second-half goal in the 53rd minute after he followed up after a save from Adams. Teammate Aaron Roland scored two minutes later after he gave a few hesitant movements, which forced Adams to commit himself early on a penalty kick.
— Perez found the back of the net once more in the 56th minute to record the hat trick. Teammate Camden Faircloth overcame some frustratingly close calls to finish with a pair of goals, both scored in the final two minutes of the game.
Who said
— Faircloth on the play of Sylacauga keeper Dexter Tai, a first-year varsity player: “He has shined. His athleticism comes through. Now does he make the little mistakes, not really knowing (yeah), but from game one until now, he has really come on and has really impressed me.”
— Burel on his players not giving up: “We’re building a future. I have one junior and freshmen and sophomores. We’re trying to build for the future.”
— Burel on Arturo Villanueva-Cruz: “He is my anchor up at the top. He is fast as lightning, and he can get off a shot quick.”
Next up
— Sylacauga returns to the field on Friday, April 1, to host Beauregard.
— Talladega travels to Munford on Tuesday, March 29.