Sylacauga senior emerges as leader in first varsity season

SYLACAUGA —Sylacauga keeper Dexter Tai doesn’t play like most of his peers, in fact, he can’t.
“I just hate standing in one spot for most of the game,” Tai said. “I just hate standing in one spot in general. I like to move, stay focused. That helps me keep focused, like just moving around and helping out.”
It’s not just that Tai finds it impossible to keep still no matter what side of the field the ball is on, it is how the senior moves. Tai makes it all look so effortless as he glides around the box, but it also feels directionless at times.
Heck, maybe it is directionless, movement for movement’s sake. Tai’s high school keeper experience before this season is limited to a handful of games on the junior varsity squad last year when the starter got hurt late in the season.
Either way, it’s working as the Aggies (7-3-2) have held five of their last eight opponents to one goal or less. Tai recorded 68 saves overall this season and led Sylacauga’s defense to four shutouts.
“He makes me laugh on the daily,” Sylacauga coach Billy Faircloth said. “I teach in him class too, and his personality comes through in his gameplay. It is uptempo, doesn’t take a lot to heart.”
Faircloth also praised Tai’s athleticism and speed, both of which were on full display in the final minutes of Sylacauga’s 2-1 victory at Lincoln on March 1. The Golden Bears had a player line up halfway between the center of the goal and the right post on a late corner kick.
The intent was to interfere with Tai’s line of sight and give Lincoln the option to score quickly off a header if the ball flew closer to the goal. Others might have moved to anticipate the ensuing shot, but not Tai.
He had bigger ambitions.
“We all was tired,” Tai said. “Our defense was tired. Some was mentally tired. So, when the dude kicked it, it was coming, and I had flashed in front of one of the shade guys and caught it.”
Effectively sealing the win there is one of Tai’s favorite moments this season. To his coach, it’s just another reminder of the keeper’s athleticism.
“That ball was hit, it wasn’t a floater (or) a slow ball, it got hit with some pace,” Faircloth said. “And Dexter, we are talking about closing a three-yard gap and getting around (the opposing player). So he just naturally, he watched flight of the ball, and he took off. He comes around and over the kid, and he grabs it out of the air, and it is probably an easy flick with the head or chest into the goal that he stole that moment from them.”
Early surprises
When Sylacauga’s players voted on captains, three of the four top vote-getters came as no shock to Faircloth. The head coach was surprised to see Tai, essentially a first-year varsity player who held a reserve role on the varsity squad for a few games last season, finish inside the top four by a wide margin.
“They saw that he was lighthearted, wasn’t berating, (was) encouraging people. … and he’s personable,” Faircloth said. “He’s a likable kid, and they gravitate to hang out and talk to Dexter a lot.”
So not only was Tai expected to call shots from the goal as a newcomer but now he was expected to serve as one of the team’s four captains. It was all a bit much at first.
“At first, I didn’t know none of the guys that played varsity,” Tai said. “Like the seniors now that are playing, this is my first year actually playing with them because four of them have been on varsity since they were actually a freshman, and the other three I had played JV with them sophomore year.”
Both Faircloth and Tai agree that it took the senior about five games to settle comfortably into the vocal role he needed to embrace. Perhaps equally important, Faircloth said leadership position hadn’t changed him like it had some captains in the past.
“It didn’t phase him,” the coach said. “He just grins ear-to-ear, feels like it is an honor, appreciative. He just goes and plays because he likes this team and likes being a part of it.”
Rocky Start
Of course, the season hasn’t always been such a positive experience for Tai. The Aggies lost two of their first four matches and forced a draw in another in part because the defense gave up 13 goals in those three contests.
“I was nervous,” Tai said, recalling his first start against Holtville on Feb. 8. “I had made a few bad decisions that game that cost us goals to go in, but since I have learned from those mistakes and stopped some of those. I started judging the ball very well, started timing, my timing has got better.”
The Aggies forced a draw that day in part because of how well Tai played in the second half.
Between Feb. 15 and March 14, the Aggies went 5-0-1. Then defending 4A-5A champion Indian Springs paid the Aggies a visit and handed them an 8-0 defeat on March 15.
“I didn’t sub him,” Faircloth said. “I let him stay in the whole eight goals because I wanted to see, it was a character moment, what mentality, and then he turned around and had a great game at Talladega. He kinda shook it off real quick.”
In the 8-1 win over the Tigers on March 17, Tai showed no signs that he was coming off his worst performance.
“The confidence in himself to make the save or catch a ball in the air, and he’s looking,” Faircloth said. “He’s immediately thinking, where can I distribute.”
Almost every time Tai caught the ball or recorded a save against the Tigers he sprinted forward almost like he was going to join his teammates in the field. Then without breaking stride, he’d roll the ball like a bowling ball to one of the other Aggies, and they’d push the ball downfield.
In the past, Faircloth would have instructed his keeper to hold the ball back for a bit while his players reset. However, the Aggies said goodbye to a huge senior class last year. This team's experience and skill set require a more aggressive approach, which makes Tai a perfect fit for this group.
“If we can quickly get a counter-attack we’ve got numbers, and now they are chasing us. … When you’ve got him as athletic as he is, and he will pick a ball up and sprint forward, you saw it in Talladega, if he picks it up, even if he is not going to distribute if he sprints forward, they all are panicked and running back,” Faircloth said. “So it keeps people honest, and it keeps him on their heels. Because we want people to feel like we can pressure them too.”
Faircloth is quick to admit the new aggressive style of play hasn’t always worked out for the Aggies this season, but the coach hopes it will prove to be the difference in the postseason.
Speaking of which, Sylacauga still controls its destiny in Class 4A-5A Area 6, and the Aggies will kick off the first of four consecutive area opponents at home on Monday against Shelby County at 7 p.m.
Tai shut out Shelby County the last time the two teams met on March 7, and Faircloth hopes he can record a few more before his time as an Aggie runs out.
“We all are just like man, if you had him another year,” Faircloth said. “If he was at this point at the beginning of the year, where would he be now? There’s a lot of upside to him, and you hate to lose him so quickly because we are back to the drawing board.”