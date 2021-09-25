Sylacauga rallies past Munford to secure volleyball county championship

Sylacauga’s Catherine Price was a nightmare matchup for Munford all evening. So it was fitting that it was Price’s kill that secured the Aggies' three-set victory in the Talladega County Tournament Championship game on Saturday night, 25-20, 28-26 and 15-12 over the Lions.
“Anytime, feed her the ball,” Sylacauga coach Rebecca Paterson said. “Feed her the ball. I’ve said this before she was born to be a volleyball player. She works her tail off, and she devotes her whole entire time and effort into volleyball and it shows.”
Price also recorded four of Sylacauga’s first four kills in the second set. Then she practically bookended the third set, recording two of the first four points and two of the final four points in the final set.
Almost all of Price’s points came from the right side, but she rotated on the left side late before ultimately finishing back on the right side. Paterson said that planned rotation probably did help her on those plays.
The championship match wasn’t the first time these two teams faced off on Saturday. The Aggies won the first meeting in the second round of the tournament in two sets, 25-17 and 25-13.
With their backs against the wall, the Lions defeated four-time defending champion Lincoln in two sets, 25-21 and 25-21. Munford then defeated Fayetteville in three sets and B.B. Comer in two sets to advance to earn the rematch.
“I’m very proud of them,” Munford coach Destinee Briskey said. “The first time we played, it was kind of like we were playing really safe. So this time, I challenged them to be aggressive. … the second set (in the championship) could have gone anyway. It’s just learning, they’ve never been in this situation. I’m sure Sylacauga has been in this championship a few times.”
What to know
— Munford’s trio of Layla Tyus, Anijah Gladden and Mekiah Mosley earned spots on the All-Tournament team.
— Sylacauga’s Brighton Clary was named the Tournament MVP. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by four teammates including, Price, Mackenzie Bowen, Ja’Niya Garrett and Natalie Robinson.
Who said
— Briskey on Mosley's leadership: “If she is off the court, we look a little shaky, and when she is on the court, she is very confident, she demands the best of her teammates, and she stays vocal.”
— Paterson on what she told her team after dropping the first set in the rematch: “I could see that their confidence was fading away. I told just them all of y’all are here for a reason. You’re on this team for a reason. You’re great volleyball players. Play with confidence, and the rest will take care of itself.’