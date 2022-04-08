Sylacauga overwhelms Fayetteville with dominant pitching, consistent offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Sylacauga pitcher Lani Varner struck out her first batter on Friday afternoon, and the junior never looked back as she proceeded to strike out 11 of the 23 opposing batters she faced in the Aggies’ 15-3, six-inning victory at Fayetteville.
“She is a workhorse,” Sylacauga coach Chad Wilkinson said. “She wants to be in that circle. She wants the ball in her hand, and she does a great job for us. She really does.”
Varner also recorded nine strikeouts in a 4-1 win over Childersburg on Thursday, and she has 106 this season alone.
Of course, her pitching wasn’t the only thing that went right for the Aggies (12-12). Seven different girls recorded at least one hit. The Aggies finished with 12 total hits and five forced errors.
“It gives me way more confidence, and I feel like they have my back,” said Varner of the offensive display. “And I feel like I don’t have to worry about it all being on me.”
That consistent firepower gave Sylacauga an 11-3 lead headed into the bottom of the fifth inning. Fayetteville (12-9) then responded with three hits, to double the team’s current total, in the bottom of the inning, but the Wolves were unable to bring anyone home with the bases loaded.
The Aggies added two more runs to take a 10-run lead before junior Mason Porch hit her first home run in almost a year to extend Sylacauga’s lead by two more.
“Pure happiness like you have so much support behind you, and you just feel like you are coming home to a family,” said Porch describing the moment she jumped on home plate in front of her cheering teammates.
In the sixth inning, Fayetteville pitcher Scarlett Nichols recorded the Wolves' seventh hit to start the rally. Eighth-grader Taylor Hammonds joined her one out later with a hit of her own, but the Wolves were again unable to bring in runners.
The loss ends Fayetteville’s best winning streak of the season at four, although the Wolves were able to lock up the top seed in the area tournament with a 4-3 victory over Vincent on Thursday night.
The victory extends Sylacauga’s winning streak to three, which is quite the turnaround since the Aggies dropped six of their seven previous games.
“Right now, we are seeing the ball better, we’re hitting the ball,” Wilkinson said. “That is the one thing we were lacking in the last couple of weeks, and when you get the whole lineup that is energized and want to hit and they get in there, and they do their job and get runners on base and drive them in, it is a beautiful thing to watch.”
What to know
— Porch finished with a game-high four RBIs. She also recorded two hits, the home run and a double, and she scored twice as well. The junior also forced one error in the fourth inning, allowing two of her teammates to cross home plate.
— Sylacauga leadoff hitter Raegan Wills finished with a game-high three hits, two for double. She also recorded two RBIs and scored a game-high three runs. Wills also forced an error in the fourth inning and walked once. Teammates Brighton Clary (two hits, two walks and one error) and Baylee Harwell (two hits, one walk, one error) also finished with a perfect on-base percentage.
— Kathryn Holley got the Wolves on the board when she drove in Hammonds despite facing two outs. Holley then stole her way to third, where Maggie Brooks drove her in with a double. Junior Natalie Liner then swapped places with Brooks with a double of her own that likely would have cleared the fence had it flown 18 inches higher.
— Liner was the only Wolf to record multiple hits. She finished with two and walked in her only other plate appearance.
Who said
— Fayetteville coach Chris Sherbert on locking up the area’s top seed: “We are excited about it. I think it has been a long time since we’ve been able to host the area tournament, but like I told the girls. We’ve really accomplished nothing. Hosting the area tournament doesn’t get you to regionals. And that was why I was disappointed. We play these games, we play up like we did tonight to get you ready for regionals. I said ‘hey we’re not ready for regionals, but the good news is we don’t have to be. We still got five weeks.’”
— Wilkinson on Porch’s home run: “Coming down here I was telling myself if we don’t hit some home runs here tonight or at least one, I’m going to be disappointed because the girls are swinging the bats a little better this week and hopefully can carry over to next week when we got two big region games against Clay Central and Shelby County. So hopefully, our momentum and our hitting will carry over to those two big ball games.”
— Porch on Varner’s dominance inside the circle: “You can count on her. No matter what. She is literally the best.”
Up Next
— Sylacauga hosts Childersburg on Monday at 5 p.m.
— Fayetteville travels to Central Coosa County on Monday at 6 p.m.