Sylacauga native Zach Dew earns All-South Region second team honors

Zach Dew had a breakout season on the diamond at Auburn University at Montgomery. The Sylacauga native was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-South Region second team. Dew faced adversity early in the season but made the most of his opportunity the second time around.
“I really started the year off bad,” Dew said. “I didn’t play very well or hit very well until conference play rolled around. I actually wasn’t starting in one game and we had an injury. I came in and had three hits that game. After that, it took off. I hit .384 in conference play. I was second on the team in batting average and second in runs scored. I really turned the year around. We made a little run in the postseason and we got the fourth seed in our tournament. We played both teams that eventually played for the championship. It was a great year for everybody.”
Dew thinks losing his starting position during the season really helped him get his game back on track.
“I think just being able to take a step back and look at everything,” Dew said. “You can only control what you can control and keep working. I just had to get used to that pitching, the different style of play, and the different level of competition. I think it just clicked for us. We had good preparation at practice and we were sticking to the grind every day.”
Taking a step back helped as Dew finished with a .329 batting average and 57 base hits. Dew also drove in 32 runs while slugging eight doubles and four home runs on the season.
Dew played his best when it mattered most as he posted a team-high .384 batting average and 43 hits in Gulf South Conference play. He additionally boasted a team-high .944 OPS against league opponents.
“I just think I started seeing the ball better,” Dew said. “I started laying off the softer breaking balls which are softer than junior college and high school. We just worked more on that in practice. We worked on pitch selection and being able to hit the pitch that I want to hit. I just really started finishing some holes. I was hitting the ball hard at the beginning of the season but I wasn’t finding any green grass. Picking better pitches to hit and getting some luck on my side helped things turn around.”
Dew said the game that turned the season around for him was a 9-4 win over Mississippi College in March.
“I think I started off 0-for-2 and it was a real close ball game,” Dew said. “I hit a big home run in the sixth inning that put us up and we never looked back. I think I ended up having two or three hits in that game. I think that really got us going as a team in conference and myself on the offensive side.”
Before going to AUM, Dew spent two seasons at Central Alabama Community College. Dew feels going to Central Alabama Community College for two years really helped him have success on the next level.
“Junior College helps you catch up to the speed of the game,” Dew said. “It’s a little bit faster, the guys are a little bit stronger and better than high school guys that you see every day. It helped me develop a lot in that sense. It helped slow the game down and helped me play how I wanted to play.”
Dew also is getting it done in the classroom. The Business Finance major finished his junior year by making all A’s and one B. Dew will graduate next year and then enroll in graduate school.
The former Daily Home Player of the Year left some advice for upcoming players that are trying to follow in his footsteps.
“You have to go to work every day,” he said. “You have to do the little stuff right and you have to keep working. It doesn’t matter what anyone else says or thinks. You have to know what you can do, stay within yourself, play your game and do everything the right way. If you do that it will always find you, it always will.”