Sylacauga leads the All-Talladega County soccer team

boys soccer - sylacauga v talladega 003 tw.jpg

Sylacauga #19 Camden Faircloth and Talladega #6 Avontae Griffin

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The 2022 season was expected to be a rebuilding season for Sylacauga High School’s boys soccer team but instead, the Aggies seemed to reload. Sylacauga finished with a 12-5-2 record and they fell to Pike Road in the first round of the AHSAA Class 4A-5A playoffs.

Sylacauga head coach Billy Faircloth credits his seniors for the success that they had this season.

LaVonte Young is senior sports reporter for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.