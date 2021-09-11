Sylacauga holds off Tallassee

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga held on late to defeat Class 5A, Region 4 foe Tallassee 35-33 in a thriller Friday night.
The win gives Rob Carter his first win on the field as Sylacauga’s head coach.
“We earned it tonight,” Carter said. “We have been trying to teach the kids and tell them to overcome adversity. I think we're getting our legs under us now. We are getting more of my offense in. They're doing a great job overcoming adversity, playing defense hard when we needed to and making big plays when we needed to.”
Sylacauga made several big plays especially during what turned out to be the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
The Aggies put together a 65-yard drive together, which was aided by a pair of personal-foul penalties by Tallassee. The second personal foul penalty gave the Aggies the ball at the Tigers’ 19-yard line but back-to-back penalties pushed Sylacauga back to the 33 yard line.
Sylacauga quarterback Brayson Edwards however stayed calm as he was able to connect with Riley Basinger for a 29-yard completion down to the Tallassee 5-yard line. Kyran Hughes bulldozed his way into the end zone on the ensuing play to give the Aggies a 35-26 lead with 4:43 left in the game.
Tallassee, however, responded with quarterback Tyler Ellis making several big-time throws. Ellis threw for 65 yards on the drive including a 24-yard touchdown to Clayten Gough to cut the lead to 35-33 with 2:46 left in the game.
The Tigers went for an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but Sylacauga’s Kyran Hughes recovered the ball.
What to know
—Maleek Pope led the way for Sylacauga with 175 yards and two touchdowns. Pope scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 67 yards in the first quarter to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead.
—The second quarter belonged to Tallassee as they scored 26 points. Jalyn Daniels rushed for 205 of his 219 yards in the first half which included touchdown runs of 10, 24 and 90 yards. The 90-yard touchdown gave the Tigers a 26-21 lead with 1:22 left in the half. Ellis also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown.
—Edwards scored two touchdowns for the Aggies on Friday night. The senior threw a 51 yard touchdown pass to Tavares Lauderdale in the second quarter. Edwards also scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter to give Sylacauga a 28-26.
Who said
—Pope on his 175 yards and two touchdowns: “I give all the credit to my offensive line. They produced real good and they played hard. I’m just glad that we won.”
—Tallassee head coach Mike Battle on his team falling short: “We had a few unfortunate penalties that came at crucial times. We had driving stopping moments and we gave them first downs and of course they executed. We had some blown coverages and they made us pay for that. Our kids played with a lot of effort but we are not playing every play like it’s supposed to be played. We gave great effort. Like I told them in the locker room if we start playing like we are supposed to and not every now and then like an individual we have a good shot of having a good team and going to the playoffs.”
Next up
—Sylacauga (2-2) will host Childersburg on Sept. 24. Tallassee will host Elmore County next Friday.