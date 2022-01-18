Sylacauga girls beat Winterboro, advance to semis

Sylacauga High School’s girls basketball team cruised past shorthanded Winterboro 53-19 in the Talladega County basketball tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
With the win, Sylacauga advances to the semifinals. The Aggies will take on Talladega County Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Sylacauga controlled the game from the opening tip as they took a 14-2 lead at the end of the first and they took a 36-6 lead into halftime.
Journey Smith led the way for Sylacauga with 17 points. Destinee Ealy scored 16 points for the Aggies while Haydn Owens chipped in with 11 points.
Winterboro only had five players available to play Tuesday. The Bulldogs have been without players for the past few games due for disciplinary reasons as well as injuries. Head coach Marty Holland was also out for Tuesday’s game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Winterboro will travel to take on Wadley on Thursday.