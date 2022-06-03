Sylacauga coaches remember Brighton Clary

The Sylacauga community is mourning the loss of Sylacauga High School student Brighton Clary. Clary was a standout softball and volleyball player for the Aggies who passed away on Thursday morning after a fatal accident.
The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pelican Lane near the Coosa River. Clary was then airlifted to UAB where she died in Thursday’s early-morning hours.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Clary was a passenger on a Polaris Razor ATV that left the roadway and struck a tree before overturning. Clary and the driver - 19-year-old Taylor Thomas - both were ejected from the ATV.
On Friday, Sylacauga coaches took the time to remember Clary.
“Brighton lived up to her name because anytime she walked into the gym she brightened it up,” Sylacauga head volleyball coach Rebecca Paterson said. “She was just spunky and a go-getter. She was funny. She was the life of the team. She loved her teammates so much and she would go to war for them. A piece of our volleyball heart is missing because of the loss of her. She had that spunk, that humor, and she was so talented.”
Anthony Jacks had Clary in his athletics class. Jacks said that Clary made a huge impact on not only the students but the teachers as well.
“It’s a devastating blow for the Aggie family,” Jacks said. “She was a star athlete; she was a star student and a star person. She had an infectious personality, she loved to pick and aggravate but she was friends with everybody. Everybody loved her and everybody that she came in contact with she developed lasting relationships. Everybody is reeling right now because of the shock of it all. It’s a tough one for everyone involved: family, friends, and teachers. This is a tough one to encounter.”
Jacks recalls just seeing Clary last week before school was released for summer. He said that Clary left something special with all of her teachers.
“She was one of the only students that went around and gave all of her teachers hallmark cards and wrote a personal note inside,” he said. “I was able to pull that out and look at it. I know several other teachers got these personal notes that she wrote just last week. She’s a great kid, fun to be around and everybody loved her. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was coming into her senior year which is the most fun year of your life. It’s a shame that it’s not going to happen. The bible teaches us not to worry, don’t question, and that things happen for a reason. We don’t know what they are all the time and sometimes we can’t understand it.”
On the court, Paterson said it was wonderful to be around Clary. Paterson said that Clary was a competitor, but she always knew how to make her teammates and coaches smile.
“She was a girl that I could look at her and say go kick some butt and she would say yes ma’am,” Paterson said.” She would get the team going. She was just someone when you were around her that you felt good and it was a good time.”
Jacks hopes that this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for some of the students.
“Life is precious, fragile, and everything that we know can change in a moment,” Jacks said. “Cherish the things you have and the people around you. Everyone is affected by this. Everybody’s life has changed.”
Paterson said the loss of Clary really put life into perspective.
“Life is short, enjoy it and do the things that you want to do because you are not guaranteed tomorrow,” she said. “Everyone that knew Brighton loved her. She loved the freshmen (players). She gave the freshmen crap all the time and they would give it back to her. She had such a personality and humor to her.”