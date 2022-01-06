Sylacauga City Schools Foundation announces pair of $5,000 scholarships

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation has announced the development of two four-year scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each.
The two scholarships will be funded by John Crysel, a 1972 graduate of Sylacauga High School, and his wife Anna Lee Crysel. The scholarships will be named for Fay B. Simpkins and Suzanne P. Smith, who John Crysel says are two Sylacauga teachers who impacted his future.
The Fay B. Simpkins Honors Scholarship will be available for 2022 and 2023 seniors interested in English education as a priority or any education emphasis secondly. Simpkins taught English at Sylacauga High School from 1967-1994.
“Fay B. Simpkins would like to express her sincere appreciation on being honored with the Fay B. Simpkins Honors Scholarship. Her love for literature could only be surpassed by her love for students. It was the joy of her life to be able to share the world of art and literature with so many students, who were only beginning to explore the things that make for a wonderful life. To allow Shakespeare, Wordsworth and Byron to inspire students to live more creatively, spiritually and imaginatively was her true passion. She offers her congratulations to the recipients of this scholarship and prays that they will find fulfillment and meaning in the teaching profession, where they can encourage another generation of young people to dream,” according to David Simpkins, on behalf of Fay B. Simpkins.
Mr. Taylor Pursell, a 1972 SHS graduate, and his wife Lydia have joined in the effort to fund the Simpkins scholarship for this year.
The Suzanne P. Smith Honors Scholarship will be eligible for 2022 and 2023 seniors interested in health management as a priority or any health-related field secondly. Smith taught French at Sylacauga High School from 1966-1988.
Robert Rea, a 1973 SHS graduate, has joined in the effort to fund the Smith scholarship for this year.
Crysel shared this message with the juniors and seniors: “We are all products of our experiences and are shaped by the many people with whom we come into contact. Years from now you will all remember ideas, concepts, and working knowledge gifts from special teachers right here at Sylacauga High School. Suzanne Smith and Fay Simpkins were two such people for me. Our gifts being announced today are my way of saying thanks to them and to all the teachers throughout our educational process that made a difference. I owe each of these fine women a true debt of gratitude.”
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was founded in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.