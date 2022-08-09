Sylacauga City Council votes to help youth baseball team traveling to Virginia

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department's 15-and-under Sylacauga Babe Ruth Team is trying to raise money to attend the World Series, according to a presentation to the city council last week.
The council voted to make an appropriation through the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce as an advertising and promotional expense.
“Sylacauga Parks and Recreation does oversee this program, however any money appropriated to the (department) is used for staffing and facility maintenance," director Steve Masters said. "None of our youth sports programs are subsidized by the city of Sylacauga and all programs must be financially self-sufficient.”
He added, “These young men have reached this amazing milestone by winning the Alabama Babe Ruth state tournament that was hosted here in Sylacauga. This qualified them to attend the Southwest Regional tournament in Camden, Ark. After playing for five days of 115-degree heat they won, making them the Southwest Regional champions. This has qualified them for the 15U Babe Ruth World Series in Stafford County, Va. As you can imagine, this is a great opportunity for these young players, but it can be strenuous for the parents who have already taken off work, traveled for hours and had to purchase hotel rooms to get this far. The World Series tournament will be a 10-day tournament that is an 11-hour drive from here in Sylacauga.”
The community has shown great support already and the team has had some success raising money through raffle tickets, an adult softball tournament and donations from other companies and numerous businesses. They also hosted a cornhole tournament Aug. 5 at the Donald Comer Complex, where they also sold fish-fry plates.
“We greatly appreciate the support that has already been provided and we welcome and encourage any additional support to help these young players to experience the opportunity to compete in the World Series representing not only our town but also the State of Alabama and even the Southwest Region,” Masters said.
For more information, call the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department at 256-249-8561.