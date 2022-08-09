 Skip to main content
Sylacauga City Council votes to help youth baseball team traveling to Virginia

Sylacauga’s 15-and-under Babe Ruth League is headed to the World Series in Virginia with Railey Curtis, Jonathan Toney, Cameron Hammonds, Brenton Cantrell, Jamuary Thomas, Coach Raymond Thomas, Coach Leonard Southern, Conner Phillips, Tony Landers, Harrison Hardman, Hunter Mims, Tyler Pope, Brandy Thomas, Etham McElrath, Coach Johnny Thomas and Manager Jesse Sharbutt.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department's 15-and-under Sylacauga Babe Ruth Team is trying to raise money to attend the World Series, according to a presentation to the city council last week.

The council voted to make an appropriation through the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce as an advertising and promotional expense.