Sylacauga baseball overcomes slow start to secure playoff spot

There wasn’t much to cheer about at the start of the season when Sylacauga’s baseball team dropped eight of the Aggies’ first 11 games. To make matters worse, most of the losses weren’t even close, as Sylacauga lost those games by an average of 7.25 runs.
Perhaps no one shouldered the weight of those struggles more than junior pitcher Logan Corbitt.
“He had some struggles early in the year because we could not make plays behind him,” Sylacauga coach Jeff Bell said. “And while it is easy to get frustrated when you make a great pitch and you don’t get an out, you never knew when he was standing on the mound whether we were up by 10 or down by 10, and that is really a strong display of leadership and maturity.”
Rain cost Corbitt the chance to throw during the first two weeks of April, but he returned to the mound for limited work against Shelby County on April 12 and 14. Bell was proud of his performance in both matchups despite the Aggies dropping both games.
So Corbitt was given the start against Benjamin Russell on April 15, and he responded by limiting the Wildcats to three or four hits and helped the Aggies end the regular season with an 8-1 win.
“Our defensive play was kind of shaky to start the year,” Bell said. “Our pitchers were having to throw a ton of extra pitches because we mishandled a lot of balls out in the field. We cleaned up a lot of that stuff, and as a byproduct, our pitching got better. The pitches that they were throwing became less stressful because there weren’t guys on base, and they weren’t having to throw extra pitches per inning because of the mistakes we made on defense.”
Those improvements were on full display as the Aggies won six of their last eight games, winning by an average of 10.3 runs, to secure a postseason road trip to UMS-Wright on Friday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We’re really proud of them,” Bell said. “We knew we were going to be young in a lot of spots this year, and … we don’t take for granted that we make it every year. I’ve had a couple years where we didn’t make the playoffs, and those years it is pretty painful when the season comes to an end. We’re always grateful when we get in. From where we started to this point, we are pretty proud of the guys for fighting their way in.”
Bell said he really leaned on the leadership of Brodie Hammonds, Aidan Cochran, Gregory Hardin and David Brasher to get the Aggies to this point.
“They sort of quietly stayed the course and encouraged the younger guys along, and really they kept the morale pretty high for us even in the struggles," Bell said.
Further complicating matters was most, if not all, of those guys missed time this season with injuries. Shoulder inflammation limited Brasher to a designated hitter role for several weeks, but the senior focused on the guys who could play on defense.
“His absence during games certainly added to some of the nerves our younger guys felt, but even when he couldn’t throw in practice, he would be standing with those guys and kinda talking them through some of the things that we do,” Bell said.
Speaking of the defense, the Aggies rely on the freshmen duo of Brady Thomas and Conner Philips to hold down both the third baseman and shortstop positions. Bell said he expected the newcomers to struggle this season, but he’s happy to say they’ve been a strength of the defense since the beginning.
Sophomore pitcher Brandon Morgan is another young player that Bell praised for his performance this season. The coach said he initially expected big things from Morgan but added that the sophomore was ahead of schedule.
Despite those compliments, he said the Aggies would give Hardin, a junior, the first start this weekend.
“Because the adrenaline and the nerves are going to be at an all-time high for people who haven’t been out there in that. … He’s sorta the calming influence among the pitching rotations,” Bell said. “So he is that guy if it is a big game or we really need to get off to a good start, he is the one we turn to.”