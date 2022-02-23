Strong defensive effort not enough as Talladega comes up short in region championship

MONTGOMERY — Talladega senior GyKeriah Collins didn’t light up the stat sheet during Wednesday’s 39-29 loss to Charles Henderson in the Class 5A Southeastern Region Finals inside Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery. She only grabbed three rebounds and scored two points.
Yet, Collins put on a defensive showcase from start to finish that proved critical to keeping the Tigers (21-13) in the game down the stretch.
“She played awesome,” Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. “The whole game, she played awesome. She played the best defense I’ve seen her play all year.”
Collins was one of two players to play the entire game for the Tigers alongside sophomore Trinity Webb, who earned a spot on the All-Tournament team after she scored a game-high 20 points, hauled in nine rebounds, blocked two shots and recorded two steals.
Webb’s best sequence in the game arguably came after she missed a much-needed layup when the Tigers trailed with 2:23 remaining. Webb sprinted down the court like a woman on a mission, arriving just in time to block a 3-point attempt from the corner.
Webb took possession of the ball and set Houston Goins up to draw a foul on the other end of the court. Goins sank the first of two free throws, but teammate Zae Cunningham grabbed the offensive rebound, and Webb drilled a wide-open 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four points with only 1:55 to play.
Talladega senior Lamyah Elston stole the ball moments later, but the officials charged Goins with an offensive foul, her fifth overall, underneath the basket.
“It was tough because you’re going in with four fouls, you don’t make mistakes like that,” Williams said. “You pull it out and set something up. So it wasn’t the referees, we just wasn’t smart in our decision-making at that point.”
Webb appeared to get a steal on the very next play, but officials instead whistled her for a foul, sending Charles Henderson’s Makayla Hobdy to the line where she sank both free throw attempts with 1:26 remaining. The Tigers were outscored 5-1 the rest of the way.
“Many people counted us out, didn’t think we’d make it this far,” Williams said of her players. “They did a great job. Defensively they played a heck of a game, balls just wouldn’t fall.”
What to know
— Both teams struggled to shoot the ball on Wednesday. Talladega finished 10 of 36 (27.8 percent) from the floor, while Charles Henderson finished 10 of 41 (24.4 percent). The difference, however, came behind the arc, where the Trojans knocked down five of 21 attempts compared to Talladega’s one out of five.
— While Williams praised the Tigers’ defense, she was frustrated with the offense’s inability to knock down shots underneath the basket. She was also disappointed with Talladega’s 8 of 19 finish at the free-throw line. Charles Henderson fared slightly better, converting 14 of 24 shots from the line.
— Things never seemed to go Talladega’s way at the buzzer. Takeiya Brockton drilled a 3-point shot at the buzzer in the first quarter to give Charles Henderson a 7-6 lead. Then Hobdy stole the ball with four seconds left in the first half and finished with a buzzer-beating layup to give the Trojans a 22-16 lead at the break. Charles Henderson simply ran out the last 30 seconds of the third quarter before finishing the game with another buzzer-beating layup, this time from Madison Ousley.
— Speaking of Ousley and Hobdy, they led the Trojans with 14 and 16 points, respectively. Hobdy also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds and a game-high three steals.
Who said
— Williams on the offensive struggles: “It was on us, it was nothing Charles Henderson did. We beat ourselves offensively by not finishing around the rim.”
— Williams on Webb’s performance: “She didn’t play her best, but she didn’t play her worst. Of course, you want your best to be on this type of floor, but it just didn’t happen. I believe she facilitated too much versus fully taking control of the game.”
— Williams on if this experience will help the returning girls, including the younger ones who didn’t play: “(They experienced) all the jitters, all of that and now they got the taste in their mouth to want to come back. … hopefully that taste will stay there, and they will be ready.”