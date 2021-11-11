STEPPING UP: Sophomore embraces leadership role for Bulldogs defense

ALPINE — On Friday night, it felt like Winterboro sophomore Dequarious Truss had a twin out there at times as he recorded at least 14 tackles and hauled in an interception in the 30-6 win over Sumiton Christian in the first round of Class 1A playoffs.
“Coach (Skylar) Mansfield always told me once others see you doing good, they going to follow, but you also got to practice what you speak,” Truss said.
After his latest performance, Manfield praised the sophomore as one of the team’s leaders, although this opportunity didn’t fall into Truss’ lap. He started the season on the bench.
“One day, he went toe-to-toe with (running back) Jashaslin (James) in practice,” Mansfield said. “And everybody’s eyes opened wide, and it was OK, that is what we’ve been missing. From that point on, he was up in a starting role.”
Truss began starting at the middle linebacker position during the season’s fourth week, but the next two games served as a wake-up call of sorts for Truss. He wasn’t content to just start.
He needed to step up and at least attempt to lace up the shoes former Bulldog Brody Hamm left behind when he graduated in the spring. That meant overcoming any anxiety he had concerning the upperclassmen on the team.
“I had to take some pages out of his book. … Brody he taught me a whole bunch of stuff really,” Truss said. “But yeah, the first four games, we really did need somebody like Brody, so I had to step up and do what he did last year, basically. I had to be the alpha dog.”
Mansfield said he never asked Truss, a sophomore, to take on that sort of leadership position on the team. However, once Truss began stepping up, Mansfield did fan those flames.
“He’s always been a mature kid,” Mansfield said. “Always had a mind for football. … Really studied Brody a lot, and Brody kind of took him under his wing to mold him. You know Brody was really, really hard on him coming up because Brody also saw what his potential was. So him realizing why Brody was so hard on him has kind of came into play where now he is starting to trust himself.”
The coaching staff trusts him too. At the beginning of the season, Mansfield often felt compelled to leave three linebackers back in the middle of the field if the other team attempted to spread things out.
Truss’ ability to play well in coverage, as demonstrated on several of his tackles and the interception Friday, has allowed the Bulldogs to get more creative at times, as the coaches trust the sophomore to protect the middle of the field with minimal help.
“I actually worked a whole lot of man-to-man this summer,” Truss said. “Went to a whole bunch of camps, seeing OK we doing a whole bunch of man-to-man. Go home, work on that, get better at it, so I go to the next camp and be way better.”
That commitment to improving is paying dividends this postseason, and it will surely continue to have an impact on Winterboro’s program for years to come.
“Now we can kind of channel the energy into the young ninth graders that we have to kind of pick up in the same sense,” Mansfield said. “To where probably by the time Dequarious gets to be a senior, we have a whole group of kids that are so mature, and we’re able to play aggressive and fast across the board that people are looking at us as a potential championship team.”