State track: Local schools produce five state championships

WINTERBORO — There is nothing better than kicking some sand around and accomplishing the ultimate.
Brandon Hunter of Winterboro High did both with grace and grit Friday in Cullman. Hunter, a junior, capped an astonishing season by winning the boys triple jump state championship at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Woodard Stadium.
Hunter took his game to the next stratosphere with a jump of 40 feet, 11.5 inches. He is a state track champion for ever more.
“I beat out all of them,” Hunter said. “I used my explosion, and I got competitive.”
Hunter was just one of three Winterboro High state champions. The Bulldogs also got a state title out of eighth-grader Tashianna Chatman in the girls 300-meter hurdles.
Chatman was clocked at 48.52 seconds. The girl was crushing it.
“The hurdles are something that I’m good at,” the 13-year-old Chatman said. “This comes natural to me. I work hard, and I’m getting faster. It’s fun.”
The Winterboro girls’ 400-yard relay team took down another state championship. The state champion Bulldogs finished with a winning time of 51.89 seconds.
Teaming up for the gold medal and the state crown were Winterboro relay members Abby Raye, Katelyn Brown, Jasanee Burks-Harvey and Zakhia Buchanan. Winterboro finished second in the state in the girls team standings, as well, with 58 points.
The Bulldogs also took a bow after placing sixth in the Class 1A boys state track meet. The Winterboro boys kicked the tin can around for 57.5 points.
Fayetteville
Wolves sophomore Kacia Ruiz, 16, also finished seventh in the state in the Class 2A girls shot put. She put everything she had behind a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches.
As for her best event, the discus throw, Ruiz won the 2A state title by almost two feet over the state runner-up. Ruiz won with a toss of 105 feet, 2 inches this past weekend.
Sylacauga
The Aggies left with a medal and a state championship in the Class 5A boys state track meet at Cullman. It can happen.
Sylacauga won a state title with Bryant Waters in the javelin throw. Waters took his state championship with a spiraling heave of 174 feet, 8 inches.
Jake Jones of Scottsboro finished second behind Waters. Jones had a throw of 169 feet, 5 inches.
Alabama School for the Deaf
The Alabama School for the Deaf was as sharp as a kitchen knife. KaMora McCurdy of ASD finished second in the Class 1A girls 100-meter hurdles at the state meet in Cullman.
McCurdy was timed at 17.86 seconds.
The same girl, McCurdy, took another state runner-up medal for the Alabama School for the Deaf. McCurdy finished second in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 49.90 seconds.
Talladega County Central
The Tigers from TCC got two state runner-up medals from Jamiyah Johnson in the girls 100 and 200-meter dashes. She was timed at 13.22 seconds in the 100 dash.
Johnson delivered another state runner-up finish for Talladega County Central with a time of 27.28 seconds in the girls 200 dash.
Childersburg
Ja’Kaleb Stone of Childersburg High was moving right along, as well. Stone had two second-place finishes at the Class 3A boys state track meet Friday and Saturday at Cullman.
Stone took second place in the boys 200-meter dash at 22.73 seconds. Stone, the Childersburg flash, also placed second in the boys 400-meter dash with a clocking of 50.94 seconds.
The Childersburg boys finished in 13th place in the final team standings. The Tigers had 26 points.
Munford
Lions junior Dakota Frank — who else? — paved the way for a 10th-place team finish for the Munford boys in the Class 4A state track and field meet at Gulf Shores on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Frank was the state runner-up in two events — the 800-meter run (1:57.09) and the boys 3,200 race (9:40.23). Frank won another state medal with a third place in the 1,600-meter run.
The Munford long distance star was on the clock at 4:22.30. The Lions ended the meet with a team total of 25 points.
Others of note
The girls from Indian Springs School in Pelham were led by one of the stars of the Class 3A girls state track meet. Elise Picard, the senior out of Talladega, won three state championships in two days at Woodard Stadium in Cullman last week.
Picard dominated in a 48-hour period in the girls 800-meter run (2:22.01), the 1,600 race (5:15.53) and the girls 3,200-meter run (11:36.09). Picard, the Talladega-bred girl, led the Indian Springs girls to fourth place in the state team standings with 60 points.
Elise Picard is the daughter of Talladega dentist Dr. Daniel Picard, the former Mississippi State and UAB track letterman.