State track and field: Picard’s state title count up to four

The state championships are still coming out of the woodwork for Elise Picard.
Bless her track and field heart. Picard has won no less than four state championships for Indian Springs School of Pelham in the past three months.
A 17-year-old senior and originally from Talladega, Picard won her initial high school state championship in November in the girls Class 3A cross country run at Indian Springs. Picard won her state title with a compact time of 19:11.23.
After the glee and glory of that wore off, Picard had to do something more. The status quo has never been good enough for the exceedingly fast Picard.
So on Friday at the state indoor track and field meet, Picard nabbed three state championships in the Class 1A-3A girls division. With her three first-place finishes, Indian Springs finished third in the 1A-3A team standings.
Just for kicks — and she has one — Picard won the girls 800-meter state championship with a time of 2 minutes, 25.88 seconds.
She won the race by less than a second.
Next up was the 1,600-meter run. Picard, the long-strider, won another state title with a clocking of 5:26.31.
She beat the field by well over 12 seconds. What she did after that was scamper to the girls’ 3,200-meter state title, doing so with a smoldering time of 11:47.14. Picard won with time to spare, beating the runner-up girl by more than 19 seconds.
Two local athletes also finished in the top eight of their events at the state indoor track and field meet.
Team standings: Munford, 23rd
Munford: Dakota Frank, eighth, 1,600 meters, and sixth, 3,200 meters
Team standings: Fayetteville, 23rd
Fayetteville: Kacia Ruiz, eighth, shot put
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.