State track and field: Picard’s state title count up to four

Elise Picard

Elise Picard (6), right, with a teammate at the state indoor track and field meet, where Picard won three individual championships.

 Courtesy photo

The state championships are still coming out of the woodwork for Elise Picard.

Bless her track and field heart. Picard has won no less than four state championships for Indian Springs School of Pelham in the past three months.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.