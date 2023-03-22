Sprint Car Series comes to Talladega on Friday

It’s racing season again, with all the thrills, chills, spills and tension.
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to the Talladega Short Track on Friday. The circular dirt track will have a full day of races in Eastaboga.
The adventuresome track is just minutes away from big brother, the Talladega Superspeedway. As for the short track, it has been hosting races of the NASCAR kind since 1977.
The racing tradition will continue this week with a one-day format at Eastaboga. There will be a promising lineup of skilled drivers, too, at the short track.
Already penciled in is Carson Macedo and his No. 41 car. This will be Marcedo’s first run at the Talladega Short Track. He, however, has logged six top 10 finishes in the Sprint Car Series.
Macedo recently won a race at the Low-E Insulation Spring Showdown.
Also coming to the circular dirt track at Talladega this week are the very familiar Noah Gass, talented rookie Robbie Price and veteran race car driver Danny Schatz.
Racing at the “Hornet’s Nest” as well on Friday will be David Gravel. The NASCAR dandy has rounded up 79 victories in his star-studded racing career.
Gravel is a native of Watertown, Conn. And he does know what to do behind the wheel of a NASCAR speed machine.
He has winning in his racing blood and burnt rubber on his mind. Does it get any better than that on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series?
