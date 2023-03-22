 Skip to main content
Sprint Car Series comes to Talladega on Friday

It’s racing season again, with all the thrills, chills, spills and tension.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to the Talladega Short Track on Friday. The circular dirt track will have a full day of races in Eastaboga.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.