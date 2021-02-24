Southeast Regional: Winterboro runs out of steam in finals

MONTGOMERY — Winterboro junior Chance Dandridge has what it takes to propel his team to Birmingham.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they won’t be making that trip this year after losing 69-51 to Notasulga in the Class 1A Southeast Regional finals Wednesday afternoon.
“Chance is the dynamic player,” Winterboro coach Marty Holland said. “He’s about 6-1, he’s a junior, but he got a long wingspan. ... He’s special, and I’m grateful that we got another year with him and hopefully be back at this point next year.”
Dandridge paced the Bulldogs (16-9) in points (23), rebounds (10) and steals (four), but none of those numbers do the junior justice. Dandridge knocked down 7 of 21 shots from the floor, including 2 of 5 attempts taken beyond the arc.
The rest of the Bulldogs converted 1 of 14 from 3-point range. Freshman Brandon Hunter was responsible for the team’s only other 3-pointer. He was also the only other player on the team to knock down more than two shots from the floor, finishing 4 of 10 from the field.
Dandridge and Hunter kicked off a 13-4 run in Winterboro’s favor when the senior intercepted the ball at half court and passed it to Hunter for the fastbreak with 4:34 left in the third.
The end of the third period seemed to signal an end to the Bulldogs’ comeback. It took Winterboro just over four minutes to score a basket in the fourth quarter. During that time, Notasulga used a 10-1 run to effectively put the game away.
“Cut the lead down to nine at the beginning of the fourth,” Holland said. “We rushed some possessions, didn’t take good shots, and Notasulga definitely capitalized on it. … I think they wanted it more than us. That is what I told my guys, and the result shows.”
Three to know
—Notasulga senior Antonial Ware scored almost at will Wednesday, finishing with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds. Ware knocked down 13 of 24 shots from the floor, and six of his 11 missed shots came behind the arc.
—A full-court defense sparked Winterboro’s resurgence in the third quarter. This change coincided with the start of the team’s 13-4 run with 4:30 left in the period.
—In past games, the Bulldogs have relied on their ability to drive into the paint to score, but Notasulga made it clear that wasn’t an option early in the game. The Blue Devils drew fouls for their efforts to keep the Bulldogs out, but Winterboro didn’t make them pay for that decision. Overall the Bulldogs finished 14 of 24 from the free-throw line, but Winterboro also lost four opportunities by missing the front end of one-and-ones.
Who said
—Holland on the team’s season: “I’m very proud of them. This is the first time we’ve been here (in the region finals) in five years. When I inherited this team, they told me all the talent was gone. So I think we proved them wrong. We had a much better year than what people expected of us, and overall I’m proud of them. My heart goes out to my seniors, and I just love them guys, and we’ll be back next year.”